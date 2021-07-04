KINGSPORT — A big inning led to a big win for the Kingsport Axmen on Sunday.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Axmen racked up nine runs on four hits, three walks and a hit batter to highlight their 11-1 Appalachian League victory over the Bluefield Ridge Runners at Hunter Wright Stadium.
Anthony Tulimero’s three-run home run provided the dagger in the Axmen’s big frame. The homer was the second of the season for Tulimero, who plays for the Kansas Jayhawks.
The Axmen (12-15) managed only seven hits against the Ridge Runners (12-15) but took advantage of five walks, two errors and aggressive baserunning.
The nine-run fourth came on the heels of a two-run third for the Axmen.
SOLID ON THE MOUND
While Kingsport was mounting two solid offensive innings, starting pitcher Cole Kirschsieper was providing five no-run frames on the mound.
The left-hander out of Illinois allowed only one hit and struck out nine over his five innings of work.
Adam Parra, Kyle Scrape, Alex Henderson and Tyler Clayton combined to pitch the final four innings. The quartet gave up one run on four hits with eight strikeouts and a walk.
BIG AT THE PLATE
JonJon Berring went 2-for-3 and drove in three Axmen runs.
Hunter Fitz-Gerald, Jordan Varela-Payne, Will Spears and Cal Hejza each had an RBI for Kingsport.
LONE RUN
Bluefield pushed across its long run in the top of the seventh inning when Michael Eze led off with a solo home run. Eze added a double to his night’s work.
UP NEXT
The Axmen are off until Thursday when they go to Danville (12-15) for the opener of a two-game set.
Kingsport returns to Hunter Wright Stadium on July 12 to take on Appalachian League West Division leader Greeneville (17-10).