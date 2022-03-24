WISE — Wise Central’s Logan Sartin led off the bottom of the third inning with a solo home run that seemed to be the offensive spark the Warriors needed Thursday.
Sartin’s homer was the first run for Central (3-0, 1-0) in the Warriors' 13-4 Mountain 7 District baseball win over Ridgeview at Mack Shupe Field.
The game was the district opener for both squads.
The solo shot over the right field fence, the first in Sartin’s career, served as a catalyst for the Warriors. Central followed Sartin’s blast with four more runs in the third to build a 5-1 lead and increase its offensive confidence.
“We had the bases loaded in the second and didn’t get anything across. In the third, we got five (runs) and I think that was really the straw that broke the camel’s back,” Warriors coach J.W. Salyers said.
Sartin finished 2-for-4 with a homer, a double and three RBIs.
Central, however, got plenty of additional power.
Tyson Tester finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Hunter Loudon was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
The Warriors also got RBIs from Preston Joyner, Ashton Bolling, Cam Foster and Robbie Wilson.
“We’re a pretty old bunch,” Salyers said of his team that has seven seniors and five juniors. “Specifically the last couple of years, we’ve just been trying to hit the ball to right-center.
“High school baseball is pretty simple. You have a simplified plan at the plate and if you just make contact, good things usually happen.”
EARLY TROUBLE
Ridgeview (1-2, 0-1) loaded the bases in the first inning, but couldn’t produce a run after an infield fly play resulted in a double play because of a base-running error.
“We let them off the hook with that base-running mistake early,” Wolfpack coach Dewayne Stanley said. “If we would have got a couple early, then we may have been able to put more pressure on them.
“Then we just gave them way too many outs in that (third) inning. And it snowballed on us from there.”
Terran Owens finished 2-for-3 with an RBI for Ridgeview, while Cannon Hill was 2-for-4 with a RBI.
Brady Fleming also finished 2-for-4 for the Pack, while Blake Baker and Hunter Goodman each had an RBI.
PITCHING
Preston Joyner (1-0) took the win while Brandon Beavers took the loss.