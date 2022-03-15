Big inning, Cross' bat lead Vikings past Blue Devils

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Tennessee High rebounded from a disappointing loss by using its power at the plate to earn a 12-4 interstate baseball victory over Gate City on Tuesday at Tod Houston Field.
“It was a good bounce-back win,” said Vikings coach Preston Roberts, whose team fell to Daniel Boone 6-3 on Monday in its season opener.
“I still think there’s a little more offensively that’s in some of our guys. They’re pressing a little bit. But it was a much better approach today. Some guys stepped up big offensively.
“This has the potential to be a really good team,” Roberts added. “I really like this team. We just have to keep working.”
BIG AT THE PLATE
The Vikings rapped out 12 hits with Garrett Cross providing the bulk of their offense.
The senior went 4-for-4, finishing a double shy of hitting for the cycle. He had two singles and a triple and delivered a three-run home run in the fourth inning as part of a seven-run Vikings frame.
“I was just on time and I got good pitches and I was able to hit them,” said Cross, who had five RBIs. “We had a big fourth inning and that sort of helped us because all of the momentum went our way. (The homer) gave us three more runs and just helped us take all of their momentum away.”
THE FOURTH INNING
Leading 2-1 heading into the bottom of the fourth, Tennessee High put the game out of reach with that big inning. All seven runs came with two outs.
“We had two outs and couldn’t get that third out,” Gate City coach Jonathon Salyer said after watching his team drop its season opener. “Good teams are going to make you pay for that.
“Other than that one inning it’s 5-4, and that’s not a bad ballgame. We just fell apart in that one inning.”
BY THE NUMBERS
In addition to Cross’ big game, the Vikings got two hits and two RBIs apiece from Evan Mutter and Andrew Dingus.
Brayden Cox and Ryan Jessee accounted for four of Gate City’s six hits, each with two. Jessee also drove in two runs.
UP NEXT
Tennessee High is back in action Thursday at David Crockett.
The Blue Devils are off until March 22 when they are scheduled to host University High.