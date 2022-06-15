BRISTOL, Va. — A late-game offensive surge led Kingsport to its 10th Appalachian League baseball win of the season Wednesday.
The Axmen scored four runs in the top of the seventh and added one in the eighth on the way to a 6-2 victory over Bristol at Boyce Cox Field.
Kingsport (10-3) also got plenty of help from the State Liners’ defense, which committed five errors in the contest, and solid pitching from Ryan Murphy and ETSU sophomore hurler Walker Trusley.
Murphy (1-0) a sophomore at James Madison, picked up his first win of the Appalachian League season after throwing six scoreless innings.
Murphy allowed three hits, while recording four strikeouts and three walks.
Trusley picked up his first save of the season. He gave up two runs on four hits with six strikeouts and one walk in the final three innings.
Kingsport went up 1-0 in the fourth inning when Nicholas Block drew a two-out walk, moved to third on a single from Jacob Perry and scored on a Bristol error.
The Axmen added four runs in the top of the seventh thanks to a double from Payton Allen, a triple from Sam Petersen, three walks and another error from Bristol.
In the bottom of the seventh, the State Liners scored their only two runs of the game when Karson Kennedy was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning and Blake Wood followed with a single.
Kennedy and Wood both scored two outs later on a double by Hector Mangual.
The final Kingsport run came in the eighth inning from Ian Riley, who walked, moved to third on an error and scored on a single from Jacob Perry, who finished 2-for-3.
Ramon Jimerson Jr. and Eric Erato each had two hits for Bristol.
UP NEXT
The two teams are scheduled to meet again Thursday at 7 p.m. in Bristol.