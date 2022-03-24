KINGSPORT — The Dobyns-Bennett baseball team ran wild against nonconference rival Oak Ridge on Thursday at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
The Indians broke open what was a close game late and pulled away from the Wildcats 9-5.
D-B senior third baseman Sam Ritz — grandson of longtime D-B coach Mike Ritz — starred for the Tribe, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs, scoring three times and drawing an intentional walk.
Kingsport tallied five stolen bases on the day.
“They had me playing into the shift a little bit and my coach told me that they were going to do that before the game,” Ritz said. “I just took it the other way and kept doing it the whole game.
“I’ve been coming to D-B baseball games since I was 5 years old and I’ve wanted to be an Indian since I stepped on this field.”
The Indians struck first with three runs on three Oak Ridge errors in the bottom of the first inning.
Jake Timbes started things off with a walk and later stole both second and third base. Ritz was able to bring Timbes home on a hard-hit ground ball back up the middle for a single.
When Ritz got aboard, things started to come apart for the Wildcats.
Tanner Kilgore hit a high-popper over pitcher Alex Franklin’s head to reach base safely.
“It wasn’t the cleanest game by either team because it was a little cold and windy,” D-B coach Ryan Wagner said. “After we played two conference games earlier this week, it was good to come out here and score a little bit.
“Nothing has come easy this year so far.”
After Will Hurd was subbed in as a courtesy runner for Kilgore, he stole second and advanced to third on an error by the catcher while Ritz scored.
On the next play, Hurd came around to score on another error by the catcher and gave the Tribe a three-run lead early in the game.
The Wildcats struck back in the top of the second as Bryson Parks led off the inning with a solo home run to left field. The Wildcats held D-B scoreless in the second and knotted the game at 3.
Oak Ridge’s Truitt Thuecks hit a single to left that scored Caden Black from third and James Franklin followed by hitting a deep sacrifice fly to center field that scored Logan Rosenberger.
In the fourth, Ritz broke the game open with a two-run double that scored Timbes from third and Peyton Grimm from second.
“Sam had a great approach all day,” Wagner said. “A lot of people think he’s an automatic pull guy, and he and Grimm did a great job going the other way. Both had some great at-bats and knocked in some runs for us.”
Cade Maynor pitched well in relief for the second game in a row and earned the win for the Tribe, pitching the last four frames, striking out seven and allowing two runs on three hits.
Grimm started the game, but was beat up, surrendering three runs on three hits in as many innings. Grimm fanned five in his outing.
“We wanted to throw Grimm at first and have Cade come in relief of him,” Wagner said. “It worked out for us today. This group just keeps getting better and they do things the right way.”