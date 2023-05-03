KINGSPORT — Tennessee fans turned out in droves for the second straight year for the Big Orange Caravan, which was held Wednesday at MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center.
Football coach Josh Heupel and women’s basketball coach Kellie Harper got most of the attention from the fans lined up for pictures and autographs.
Men’s basketball coach Rick Barnes was not in attendance because of a conflict.
“The passion of this fan base up here is really strong,” Heupel noted. “Last year, it was the biggest and best stop that we had along our tour.”
MANAGING HIGH EXPECTATIONS
The gridiron squad — coming off an 11-2 season and a win over Clemson in the Orange Bowl — followed that strong performance with a successful NFL draft. Five UT players were selected within the first two days. The highlight was offensive tackle Darnell Wright going 10th overall to the Chicago Bears.
“I think we had the second- most players taken in the top three rounds and those teams got great value for those players,” Heupel said. “I’m really excited about what we’ve done in two years and that speaks to the players and the work they’ve put into it.”
One player from Northeast Tennessee — former Sullivan East standout Dayne Davis — has been in contention for a starting role along the offensive line. Heupel expressed his excitement for Davis and how hard he worked during the spring camps.
“Dayne has had a great spring,” Heupel said. “He’s the healthiest that he’s been since he’s been here. He’s continued to change his body in the offseason and he had a great offseason. He played his fastest and the most explosive that he’s played throughout the 15 days of spring football.
“It was his best football, fundamentally, and he’s one of those guys that has great ownership inside of that offensive line.”
Heupel also offered his thoughts on the College Football Playoff’s release of the 12-team schedule for the 2024 and 2025 seasons and how the first round will be played in an on-campus venue.
“As the playoff expands, I think it’s a unique and great opportunity to have a host site that’s on campus for the first round,” Heupel said. “It’ll reward teams that have earned that home-field advantage. It’s also such a long playoff at that point that it creates opportunity and there’s differences from round to round.”
BUILDING OFF STRONG SEASON
The Lady Vols finished the latest campaign with a 25-12 record before being ousted in the Sweet 16 by Virginia Tech.
Before that defeat, however, Harper’s crew notched a big 69-67 win over eventual national champion LSU in the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinals. That win built some momentum for the Lady Vols, even if they did lose in the SEC finals to No. 1 South Carolina.
“At the end of the season, I think we were playing some really good basketball,” said Harper, who celebrated her birthday on Wednesday. “We had a lot of adversity and we found a way to come through on a big stage against a big team. That was a big deal and I’m so proud of our team.
“It gave us a lot of momentum going into the championship game and NCAA Tournament. It also gave our returners a lot of momentum going into the summer.”
Harper will have nine returners on next season’s squad. The team also adds former Farragut standout Avery Strickland, who transferred in from Pittsburgh, and Destinee Wells, a transfer from Belmont.
“If you look at Avery, she brings a high motor and a really good freshman year at Pitt,” Harper said. “She’s aggressive and she can score, rebound and defend at a high level. We’re excited about her this year and the future.
“Destinee Wells is from the western part of Tennessee and she has experience from Belmont. She was an outstanding point guard who could score and distribute, which will be really critical for our team.”