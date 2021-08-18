As the fall high school sports seasons begin, cross country runners are once again ready to toe the line.
With crowds hopefully returning to most venues and the invitationals returning to their larger participation numbers, it looks to be a much-welcomed return to seasons of old.
This fall certainly has a lot of storylines, from final seasons for the area seniors to completely new classifications that shake up things on the state level.
HUTCHINS’ LAST RIDE
Science Hill senior Jenna Hutchins returns to the area running forefront in what will be her final season of high school competition. The BYU commit has elected to graduate early and then begin her training for her collegiate career.
Hutchins is coming off a track season in which she had limited action due to a lower back injury that sidelined her for eight weeks.
“It was really just a lot of pressure that I felt, and we wanted to be really cautious with it,” she said. “It’s crazy to think that I’m a senior now because time has really flown by. I tell people all the time I still feel like a freshman sometimes.”
The Hilltoppers will open up the season at the Coleman Midgett Invitational on Aug. 28 in Hendersonville at Sanders Ferry Park, which is the site of the state meet again.
“I’ve just raced that course once, and that was last year at state,” Hutchins said. “I feel like this will give me a little bit more familiarity with it and a certain comfort level.”
Hutchins should be the runaway favorite again for the Class AAA individual title, which would be her third.
But the state title in the grand scheme of things is a checkpoint for her on the road to a third berth in the Foot Locker National Championships. The south regional date has yet to be set, but the big race is slated for Dec. 11 back out in San Diego.
“If I was fortunate enough to get back for a third time, the goal would always be the same, which is to do my best on that day,” she said. “We’ll just have to see how the season plays out.”
BOONE MAKING A PUSH
Let’s just go ahead and say it: Hardin Valley cross country is good. Really good.
The Hawks won the Large Class boys title last season by a landslide of 101 points, piling up 33 points and putting their first four in all-state positions.
Hardin Valley did lose two seniors off its scoring five, but Bryan Brown’s crew doesn’t rebuild — it reloads.
The Daniel Boone Trailblazers, however, could present a big challenge on the biggest stage. With defending region champion Conner Wingfield coming back along with fellow senior Levi Streeval and now sophomore sensation Luke Mussard, Boone has the firepower up top to make a run.
As with every cross country team, though, the fifth man matters as much if not more than the low stick.
“We’ve actually got all of our top five back from the state meet last year,” Boone coach Len Jeffers said. “Bryson Lewis and Alex Quackenbush have been running well over the summer.
“Hardin Valley is definitely the team to beat, but it looks like Hendersonville Beech and Houston look to be really good, too.”
RECLASSIFICATION
The reclassification has affected every sport, but it made a major change in cross country.
Big 7 Conference founding member Tennessee High dropped down to the smaller classification and thus threw a wrench into what has been a staple venue for the league meet for nearly 30 years.
Steele Creek Park will not host the conference meet for the first time since 1991. Instead, David Crockett will host the meet out at Fender’s Farm Corn Maze on Oct. 19.
That should give the Lady Pioneers — who should be considered the favorites to win the conference — a leg up on the rest of the competition.
The Three Rivers Conference meet will be on the same day at the Doe River Gorge.
Places will begin to matter in a big way at the regional meet at Boone on Oct. 26, which will be the first time that the meet will be on a day other than Thursday since 1979.
The Class A/AA races will look a lot different since 21 teams will be in the race. Only nine schools will be in the Class AAA races.
Tennessee High junior Zoe Arrington should be the easy favorite in about every race she enters this season. The only time she wouldn’t be considered the favorite would be if Hutchins was in it.
On the boy’s side, things should be fairly interesting.
Volunteer returns a strong group and head coach Jim Ailshie has been looking forward to the reclassification almost as soon as it was announced. And rightfully so.
The Falcons have recently been strong competitors in the smaller meets with the large schools, but going down a division with teams like Sullivan East and Elizabethton, the Church Hill crew should be looking to get to the state and do damage.