KINGSPORT — David Crockett softball’s 10-9 Big 7 Conference win over Dobyns-Bennett on Tuesday at Indian Highland Park was not the prettiest victory of the season, but all victories look the same in the record book.
“We were fine until the sixth inning and that’s when our defense fell apart for a few minutes,” Crockett coach Carla Weems said. “We lost focus and I don’t relay know what happened.”
The Lady Pioneers — winners of nine straight — gave up an 8-0 lead but held off a late Tribe rally in the final two frames, one that was aided by eight Crockett errors.
Pitcher Marty McKee picked up the win. McKee threw 73 pitches, striking out four, giving just two earned runs and scattering seven hits.
“Matty did a fantastic job all night long and should’ve had a shutout,” Weems said. “It was just error after error. Matty is pitching really well and she’s overcoming adversity.”
Kennedy Broyles had a big day at bat for Crockett (15-2, 5-0), going 3-for-4 with two singles, a double and four RBIs. Leadoff hitter Sydney Hodges and Ashlyn Dulaney each went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs.
Megan Davis was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs for the Lady Pioneers, who distributed 15 hits across seven frames and went 8-for-17 with runners in scoring position.
The Lady Indians’ wacky comeback from eight runs down entering the bottom of the sixth inning came up short, but coach Andy Hubbard was proud of the fight he saw from his squad.
“We’re young and battling. I’m proud of them, but we can’t get behind in the first three innings,” Hubbard said. “Crockett is a quality team and they’re as good as anybody we’ve played all year.”
Kierstyn Judd belted a two-run home run to center in the seventh and Emma Anthony and Emma Allgood also drove in runs for the Lady Indians.
Freshman Hannah Frye relieved starter Sophia Dean in the fourth and finished out the game on a strong note, holding potent Crockett offense scoreless in the fourth and fifth. Dean took the loss for D-B (4-7, 0-4).
“We haven’t thrown her much because she’s almost an everyday player on defense,” Hubbard said of Frye. “We’re going to throw her more. It felt good to come back and get in the game.”