BRISTOL, Va. — Mere weeks after the Arby’s Classic featured some of the top high school basketball talent in the country, a contingent of impressive players and teams is headed back to Bristol.
Across town and the state line from Tennessee High’s Viking Hall, home of the acclaimed Arby’s Classic, Virginia High’s Bearcat Den is hosting the FriendshipCars.com FCA Prep Showcase.
In addition to local teams, the event features squads from North Carolina, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio and one from Canada.
Four games are scheduled for Thursday, followed by six games and the Wendy’s Slam Dunk Contest on Friday. A six-game slate Saturday closes the event.
LOCAL, NATIONAL and INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS
Host Virginia High (9-2) tips off the showcase Thursday at 4 p.m. against Holston (1-6), followed by two more Southwest Virginia squads, Eastside (6-7) and Twin Valley (2-9), facing off at 5:30 p.m.
Winston Salem Christian (11-5), featuring Providence signee Quante Berry, is to meet Chattanooga’s Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (6-9) at 7 p.m. before Day 1 concludes with an 8:30 p.m. game between Southwest Academy of Ontario, Canada, and Georgia’s CBA Prep.
Berry played his freshman and sophomore years at Bradley Central in Cleveland, just north of Chattanooga, before transferring to Winston-Salem. He received offers from several NCAA Division I programs including Tennessee, Virginia Tech, East Tennessee State, Florida, South Carolina, Maryland and Texas A&M.
FRIDAY GAMES
Friday’s first two games are to be played in front of only the student bodies of Virginia High and Virginia Middle School. The 12:30 p.m. contest features Southwest Academy against Moravian Prep Academy out of Hudson, North Carolina, and the 2:30 p.m. matchup sees Moravian Prep taking on International Sports Academy (3-7) of Willoughby, Ohio.
ISA features Enkhiin-Od “Michael” Sharavjamts of Mongolia. The 6-foot-8 guard has committed to Division I Dayton.
Winston Salem Christian and CBA Prep then meet at 4 p.m. before Virginia High and perennial VHSL power Radford (5-2) play at 5:30 p.m. in a battle of Class 2 squads.
Following the Wendy’s Slam Dunk Contest, Southwest District favorite Graham (2-4) takes on West Virginia power Poca (8-1) at 8 p.m. Graham features Virginia Tech football commit Xayvion Bradshaw-Turner, and the Dots from Poca boast Isaac McKneely, a 6-3 guard who has signed with Virginia.
FINAL DAY
The showcase wraps up Saturday with a full day of action.
VHSL Class 1 schools Twin Valley and Narrows (8-3) tip off play at 10 a.m., followed by Virginia High meeting West Virginia’s Princeton (5-2) at 11:30 a.m. and Abingdon (7-5) taking on Sullivan East (12-4) at 1 p.m.
The 2:30 and 4 p.m. games both feature DI-bound players. After East Rockingham (9-3) and North Carolina signee Tyler Nickel square off with Poca and McKneely, Sharavjamts and ISA battle St. George, Virginia’s Blue Ridge (13-4) and Maliq Brown, who is headed to Syracuse.
The showcase concludes with Graham facing off against Radford at 5:30 p.m., Southwest Academy meeting Winston Salem Christian at 7 p.m. and Hamilton Heights playing Moravian Prep at 8:30 p.m.
GOING TO THE GAMES
Admission is $7 on Thursday, $8 on Friday and $10 on Saturday.
Tickets can be purchased through the GoFan app or at the gate with a debit/credit card.