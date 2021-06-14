BRISTOL, Va. — Virginia High has been Southwest Virginia's model baseball program for more than 40 years, a fact Wise Central learned firsthand Monday night at DeVault Stadium.
The Bearcats outplayed the Warriors in every phase of the game, easing to an 8-3 win in the opening round of the Region 2D tournament.
Mark Daniels, who's never missed the postseason in 28 years as VHS boss, was delighted.
"Honestly, I think we're 11-5 now and this was our most complete game," said Daniels, whose club travels for Wednesday's regional semifinal against homestanding Gate City. "What a great job (pitcher) Isaac (Berry) did. And you know, our bats came alive tonight.
"That says a lot, not about me, but about these young men. That this time of year when your lifeline's out — lose and go home — they rose to the occasion."
Warriors coach J.W. Salyers wasn't about to argue.
"They outplayed us from pitch one, really," Salyers said. "They got that first out and held us in check the rest of the game. We scraped (across) three runs and, what, three hits maybe? Five errors? You're not going to win baseball games like that.
"That's a good team. They fielded the ball, threw strikes and put it in play. Pretty simple recipe."
BERRY IN CONTROL
Berry, a junior right-hander, was masterful, getting a complete-game win after allowing just three hits while striking out eight and walking none.
"Their kid threw a great game," Salyers said. "He mixed it up — fastball, curveball — and he threw strikes. Tip your hat to him."
VHS OFFENSIVE STARS
The Bearcats plated a pair of runs in both the first and third innings to assume an early 4-0 edge, before effectively putting away the game with a three-run sixth that made it 8-2.
Jean Mulumba collected two of the Virginia High's 11 hits, including a triple, and drove in two runs. Cole Hartsock and Nathan Barlow had two base knocks each, and Dalton Taylor scored three runs. Brody Jones had two hits and drove in two runs, and Berry bagged two hits and an RBI.
CENTRAL NOTABLES
Central (9-5) used an RBI double from Evan Stanley and a run-scoring triple by Ashton Bolling to get within 4-2 through the top half of the fourth.
Braeden Church drove home a seventh-inning run with an infield single.
The losing pitcher was Ben Brickey, who was relieved during the Bearcats' three-run sixth.