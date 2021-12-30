BRISTOL, Tenn. — Some 24 hours after gunning down one nationally ranked team, Greeneville ran out of bullets Thursday in semifinal play in the 38th Arby’s Classic at Viking Hall.
Berkmar simply had too much for the Greene Devils, finally breaking free from a tight battle to claim a 71-50 victory and earn a berth in Friday’s 6:30 p.m. championship game opposite Long Island Lutheran out of New York.
The contest was considerably closer than the final score would indicate, as the nationally ranked Patriots of Lilburn, Georgia, pulled away late against a game opponent that ran out of gas after fighting uphill all evening.
Malique Ewin, an extremely mobile 6-foot-10 pivot who has signed with Ole Miss, scored 20 points to pace four Patriots in double figures. The senior also collected nine rebounds and had three of Bermar’s 10 blocked shots.
“He’s a great player,” Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey said. “As far as his skills and stuff, I enjoy watching him play about as much as anybody.”
But the well-stocked, fast-breaking Patriots also received 17 points from 6-7 Antione Hurns, 16 from 6-4 Jermahri Hill and 11 from 6-4 Bryce Blaine.
Hurns had five blocked shots and made 3 of 5 bombs from 3-point range.
Berkmar shot 60.4% as a team and committed just eight turnovers.
“Great coaching comes from having great players,” 13th-year Berkmar mentor Greg Phillips said. “They make me look good. Sometimes I just try to get out of their way.”
Berkmar had leads of 9-2 early and 27-9 a bit later before Greeneville scored the last 13 points of the second quarter to trail by just 27-22 at halftime.
“It was scary,” Phillips said. “It was the exact same as Dr. Phillips did (the previous evening in its 76-72 loss to Greeneville).”
With Jakobi Gillespie, Reid Satterfield and Jayquan Price nailing back-to-back-to-back 3-point bombs just before intermission, Greeneville came alive.
“We had some looks early that didn’t go down, looks that we’ve been knocking down,” JD Woolsey said. “We kinda got down a little bit, but then we fought back.
“But then there was like that little 5- or 6-point hump we just couldn’t get past there. They would come down and make a shot or get an offensive rebound, and we just couldn’t get over that hump.”
The Patriots led 53-48 early in the fourth quarter when the wheels fell off for the Greene Devils, who went their next 10 possessions without scoring.
Greeneville had had great success with its half-court trap, but eventually Berkmar adjusted and made the Greene Devils pay.
Three buckets from Ewin and two each from Hurns and Blaine fueled an 18-0 spurt that decided this one.
“Even when it was a 10- or 12-point game, which is still a close game in my opinion, we had to make a decision to try and win it,” Woolsey said. “So then we started pressing up on our trap more trying to get turnovers, which in turn gave them easier opportunities to score and it got away from us.”
Greeneville, which shot 34% from the floor and made 10 of 27 from 3-point range, was led by the 23-point outing of Gillespie and the 20-point game of Satterfield.
However, no one else scored more than 3 points for the Devils.
Gillespie and Satterfield were a combined 16 of 35 from the floor.
LONG ISLAND LUTHERAN 62, AMARILLO 42
The nationally ranked Crusaders zoomed to a 15-3 edge after one quarter and cruised on into Friday night’s championship game with a waltz past Amarillo.
High-flying 6-6 junior James Johns hit 9 of 13 shots — including 4 of 5 from beyond the arc — and led the winners with 27 points. Jayden Pierre, a 6-1 guard who has inked with Providence, provided great support with 16 points.
The Crusaders, who led 27-19 at halftime before pulling away, shot 52.4% from the floor and committed 13 turnovers.
Amarillo, paced by the 14 points of Damonze Woods and the 13 points of Villanova-bound Brendan Hausen, shot just 34.8% from the field while committing 14 turnovers.
Lutheran will face Berkmar (Ga.) in Friday night’s 6:30 championship, after Amarillo (Texas) meets Greeneville in the 5 p.m. third-place game.