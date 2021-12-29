BRISTOL, Tenn. — At this point in the 38th Arby’s Classic high school basketball tournament, it’s survive and advance.
Berkmar held a 16-point halftime lead over Dorman in Wednesday’s opening quarterfinal matchup, but had to hold and win 71-70.
The Cavaliers could never get over the hump despite a big game of 23 points from Alabama signee Noah Clowney and 21 from USC Upstate signee Jordan Surratt.
“When Malique went out, it was next man up,” Berkmar coach Greg Phillips said. “They did a great job of pounding it, and luckily the clock was on our side tonight.”
The scoring for the Patriots was balanced, led by 19 from Ole Miss signee Malique Ewin, who ended up fouling out.
Guard Jameel Rideout also had 19, while Antoine “Bo” Hurns had 15. Bryce Blaine finished with 11.
The Cavaliers had the ball with 4.6 seconds left underneath their own basket. Berkmar covered the inbounds play well, double-teaming Clowney and forcing the inbounder away from the basket.
The clock ran out before Dorman could get off a shot.
“We were expecting a cross screen, seal or something that would get the ball to (Clowney), but when he caught it outside, I thought, ‘Thank goodness,’ ” Phillips said. “We did a great, great job of scrambling and forcing the extra pass with four seconds left.”
The Patriots advance to Thursday’s semifinals against Greeneville at 7 p.m., which pulled off a massive upset of nationally ranked Dr. Phillips (Florida).
Dorman will play the aforementioned Panthers in the fifth-place bracket at noon on Thursday.
Union 61, Volunteer 60
Reyshawn Anderson was the hero for the Bears as he hit a game-winning reverse layup off a missed shot as time expired.
Anderson didn’t play in the first half, but he ended the game with six points and his usual relentless defense helped put Union over the top.
“We’ve been working on that play. I tell Noah (Jordan) to air it on purpose and tell Reyshawn to go underneath the basket, catch it and put it,” Union coach Zack Moore said sarcastically. “They went zone off the timeout and we were trying to go to Bradley, but they took him away.
“Luckily, Reyshawn was underneath the basket to get the layup. That’s how it works sometimes.”
Bradley Bunch poured in a game-high 24 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Bears, while Malachi Jenkins netted 10. Union’s decisive advantage in the game was on the boards, out-rebounding Volunteer 45-27.
Both teams were woeful at the free throw stripe, going a combined 27-for-49.
Volunteer was led by Garrison Barrett with 14 points, but he didn’t play much after picking up his fourth personal foul in the third quarter.
Bradin Minton and Andrew Knittel each had 10 as well for the Falcons.
The ending of the game was touch-and-go for the Bears after a series of three straight turnovers off bad inbounds passes.
Volunteer was trailing by three possessions late but got back in it because of the increased pressure on defense.
“I didn’t think our effort was very good in the third quarter, but it’s human nature when the ball isn’t going through the basket for you that your head goes down,” Volunteer coach Mike Poe said. “Once we got our juices flowing in the fourth with getting deflections and a few easy layups, it started to go again.
“(Union) has a great player (Bunch) who delivered the mail. He’s a good player, and he’s got a great attitude.”
Union advances to play Bearden in the losers bracket on Thursday at 9 a.m. Volunteer scheduled a game with Abingdon for Friday at 10 a.m. prior to the 11:30 a.m. consolation contest.
Knox Catholic 94, West Ridge 50
The last West Ridge saw of the Fighting Irish was early in the first quarter.
After the Wolves pulled within a margin of one point at 13-12, Catholic went on a 17-0 run and the shadow ball effect kicked in.
“To come 12 or 16 hours later and play again is hard, and the athleticism (of Catholic) took our hearts out,” West Ridge coach John Dyer said. “When we play five-on-five, we have a chance, and then we start turning the ball over.”
Tennessee signee B.J. Edwards finished with a game-high 21 points without seeing action in the fourth quarter.
Highly touted junior Blue Cain finished with 16, while Deondra Lindsey (14), Quincy Pannell (12) and Presley Patterson also finished in double-figures.
The Irish shot an impressive 60.7% from the field and only had 12 turnovers.
“It was a tough loss that we had yesterday, but we just had to go out there and play our hardest,” Edwards said. “We took our anger from the game last night on them.”
West Ridge didn’t have anyone reach double digits, but Wade Witcher again led the charge with nine points. The Wolves had a tough time with the Knox Catholic pressure, turning the ball over 25 times.
“You can’t let a team like them have 25 fast breaks,” Dyer said. “That’s the bottom line. When we get to play in a tournament like this, you can’t put a value on the experience that you gain from it.”
West Ridge will play in the consolation game against Twin Springs on Friday at 11:30 a.m. East Hamilton was originally scheduled to play but decided to return home after its loss to Tennessee High.
Bearden 81, Abingdon 45
An impressive third quarter by Bearden sparked a 24-6 start and created a gap in the early morning game with Abingdon.
The Falcons — still without 7-footer Evan Ramsey — turned the ball over 26 times, and the Bulldogs capitalized on nearly every one.
“I’ve coached in the Arby’s for so many games now even back when I was at Cherokee, and it was the first time that I had lost in the opening round,” Bearden coach Jeremy Parrott said. “The message at halftime was to attack their mesh points a little bit and pick up the pressure on the ball.
“We wanted to be a little more patient on offense against that matchup (zone) and it would open up. We got away from what we wanted to do in the first half, but we got back to it after halftime.”
Bearden was led by Elijah Bredwood with 22 points, while Walker Kyle and Darian Bailey each had 15. Bearden shot 55.9% for the game and held Abingdon to 48.5%.
Abingdon was led by Dayton Osborne with a game-high 23 points. The Falcons are still youthful and replacing a guard core that was the Class 3 state runner-up last winter.
“We’re inexperienced, and hopefully we can grow through these games,” Abingdon coach Aaron Williams said. “We’re playing Dayton out of position a bit. On his way coming, he’s always had his back to the basket and now he’s facing it and playing on the perimeter. Dayton is a good finisher and a good basketball player.”
The Bulldogs advance to play Union on Thursday at 9 a.m. against Union in the losers bracket.
Tennessee High 67, East Hamilton 64, OT
Brandon Dufore stepped up in a big way for the Vikings down the stretch and into overtime.
Dufore capped off a rally in the extra period with a layup that put Tennessee High ahead by one point with 47 seconds to go. The Vikings — despite missing a couple of key free throws in the closing seconds of overtime — were able to get an offensive rebound and a steal that preserved the win.
“This was a good confidence win for us,” Tennessee High coach Michael McMeans said. “(Dufore’s layup) was huge. He was way up there on that one and that one got us started with a little comeback in overtime.”
Dufore finished the game with 28 points while Austin DeGeare chipped in 10.
The Hurricanes made 13 shots from long range on the date, but it was not enough. Point guard Ashton Munson had a team-high 21 points while Colby Mason (14) and Zach Harris (10) also finished in double figures.
The Vikings advance to play Knox Catholic at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.