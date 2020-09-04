KINGSPORT — Sullivan South gained a clear advantage over Grainger the moment No. 7 put on his uniform.
That No. 7 was South quarterback Ethan Bergeron, who ran for two touchdowns and threw for another in the Rebels’ 26-8 victory over the Grizzlies on Friday night at Carl Matherly Stadium.
All told, Bergeron kept the ball 19 times for 111 yards and hit 8 of 14 passes for 83 yards. He converted on third and fourth downs when his team needed it the most.
“We went through situational stuff this week in practice,” Bergeron said. “We had certain plays for the down and distance. It means a lot to go to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the conference with what we’re moving toward.”
Coming through in the big moments was even more critical because the Rebels (2-0, 1-0 Region 1-4A) drew 10 penalties for 83 yards.
“We shot ourselves in the foot a few times, made some mistakes, but he got us out of some things,” South coach Justin Hilton said of Bergeron. “Isaac Haynie and Brody Ratliff made some plays. We made the plays when we needed to, but that wasn’t a complete game by any stretch.”
Still, the Rebels kept moving forward most of the night. The offensive line paved the way for 39 rushes for 212 yards and opened holes for Eli Jennings, who had 69 rushing yards on 11 carries. South also had more first downs.
Meanwhile, its defense, led by linebacker Noah Drumwright, held the Grizzlies (1-2, 0-1) to 136 rushing yards on 32 carries and two pass completions for 12 yards.
“That’s key for us to control it up front and have no negative plays,” Hilton noted. “It’s better to not play well and win and coach off the film than the alternative.”
FIRST-HALF SCORES
Bergeron connected with Ratliff three times on South’s opening drive. The final hookup saw Ratliff find some air for a 17-yard touchdown catch on fourth down.
“We’ve been working on that all week,” Bergeron said. “It worked for us last year, so we decided to come back to it this year and it worked well.”
Bergeron came up with the big play again on the next drive when he hit Haynie for a 29-yard pass on third-and-25. On the next play, Bergeron scored on a 3-yard run for a 13-0 Rebels lead.
It got worse for the Grizzlies, who fumbled the ensuing kickoff. Three runs by Bergeron — the last a 19-yard touchdown jaunt — gave South a 19-0 advantage.
Grainger got on the scoreboard with a 67-yard drive. Reggie McBee scored on a 3-yard touchdown run and ran in the 2-point conversion, but South carried a 19-8 lead into halftime.
SECOND-HALF SHUTDOWN
On the opening drive of the second half, South marched 65 yards in six plays. Four Bergeron runs preceded Jennings busting untouched up the middle and going 35 yards for a touchdown.
The Rebels kept the Grizzlies scoreless over the final two quarters. Grainger managed just three first downs after the break.
Dawson Holt rushed for 84 yards on 19 carries to lead Grainger, and McBee had 45 yards on nine carries.
Ratliff finished with four catches to lead South.