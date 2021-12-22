’Twas the night before Christmas and all through the gym, not a creature was stirring …
Well, if someone was stirring, it might have been one of the people in this story. When the ball is tipped off and the lights are on, people see the players and coaches as they battle for victory. What the vast majority don’t see are folks behind the scenes, who are important parts of helping high school basketball programs. But they rarely get recognized publicly for it.’
So here’s a perhaps small remedy for that as a Christmas present from several area coaches to those outside of the spotlight.
Chris Poore
Dobyns-Bennett boys
“Mark Cox serves as the director of basketball operations for our program and oversees all the behind-the-scenes processes. Mark is meticulous with maintaining our equipment and uniforms and takes great pride in what he does. He is a great example of selflessness and truly cares about our players. We are very grateful to have Mark as part of our family.”
Ken Cutlip
Science Hill boys
“Seth Douglas. He is the new gym custodian who is always eager to help out with a positive attitude. He helps keep the new gym in great condition and also helps us with hanging banners, gym setup and cleanup. He is the first to the gym in the morning and goes to school at night while pursuing his counseling degree. Seth and his wife are expecting their third child in the spring.”
Scottie Whaley
Science Hill girls
“Bill Gilliam keeps the scorebook for us and the boys team. Also, he does some filming for football. He doesn’t get paid anything and has been with us almost 10 years. He brings bubble gum for our kids every game and picks up stuff for us. He makes sure the book is correct and keeps things organized. We call him Coach G.
“He also volunteers for an animal shelter in Virginia and used to run a food bank in Wise. He’s a great guy who does a lot of stuff people don’t see. He has been a big part of our program and we are blessed to have him.”
Bill Francis
Dobyns-Bennett girls
“Denise Lane has kept the scorebook for freshman, JV and varsity boys/girls games for as long as I can remember, and I have been coaching at D-B since 2003. Several times she has driven from the Arby’s Classic in Bristol to the Ladies Classic in Greeneville to keep the book for both programs. Unbelievable love for Dobyns-Bennett basketball. Truly the best.”
Mike Poe
Volunteer boys
“Wayne Barrett. He understands the needs of any program and has been willing to help all of our sports programs here at Volunteer.”
Thomas Gouge
David Crockett girls
“Jerry Day is Mr. David Crockett. He works in the office, assists with girls basketball, football and softball. He’s always willing to do whatever to help out the students and staff. For example, he helps with setup for games, organizes fundraisers and team events, and helps with all cleanup after games and does laundry. He takes care of all the details that help Crockett’s athletic programs run smoothly. All of this takes a huge load off the head coach, and he does all of this because he truly loves David Crockett’s students and staff.”
Allan Aubrey
Sullivan East girls
“Brittney James. She is our scorekeeper and has a great relationship with all of our players.”
Dillon Faver
Sullivan East boys
“Alisa Hearl — a.k.a. “Momma Fave” — is the biggest Patriots fan in the area. She helps with laundry, cooks for the team, doesn’t miss a game, cleans and organizes the locker room and makes protein balls — just to name a few things — for the team on game days. She does all of this just because she loves our basketball team. Momma Fave is an unbelievable help to our basketball team and basketball program.
“Also, (athletic director) Kim Carrier is one of the hardest workers I know and gets zero recognition for that. She handles all the things that need to be fixed, mops and sweeps the floor on game day, and works on helping our programs daily from the time she gets to school at 8 a.m. until the games are over at 10 to 11 p.m.”
Lucas Honeycutt
Elizabethton boys
“Lori Wilson. She is the president of our parent organization, E-town Express, and has been since 2015. Along with the help of our other parents, she organizes and helps with fundraising. Her and her husband, Mike, have been Cyclones’ supporters for a long time.”
John Dyer
West Ridge boys
“I have been blessed to have so many friends by my side through 37 years of coaching. My wife, Cindy, has been there with me every step of the way. She helps washing uniforms, drives to team camp, runs summer camp and does anything to help our young men. No one has been more blessed than me.”
Chris Brown
Daniel Boone boys
“Patrick Norrell. Patrick has been the scorekeeper for the boys and girls programs at Daniel Boone for a number of years. He travels to every road game as well as all home games and provides unlimited support for both programs. Not only does he do the book, but he is also our No. 1 cheerleader and a positive influence on all our players. Patrick also works as a substitute teacher at Boone and brings the same passion and energy to all the students and staff in the building.”
Ned Smith
Hampton boys
“Robbie Fritts. He keeps our stats for us and doesn’t get a lot of recognition. He’s a big help. Anything we need, he’s there to help us. And anyway to help the kids, he’s always there.”