BRISTOL — The Tennessee High volleyball team needed a win in the worst way after getting swept by Dobyns-Bennett on Tuesday night.
On Wednesday inside the friendly confines of Viking Hall, the Lady Vikings got a nonconference win over Sullivan Central in four sets 25-18, 20-25, 25-17 and 25-19.
Jamayia Honaker had a big night for the Lady Vikings, tallying 11 kills, four digs and a block. Madison Blair came up big with nine kills and four digs.
Madison Curtain was the assists leader, chalking up 12.
“I’m so proud of this team, from the first to the sixteenth,” Tennessee High coach Mary Johnson said. “The seniors had a meeting today by themselves, closed doors and didn’t want anyone in. We’ve struggled this year at times. They took over for us tonight, and it was just kind of a ripple effect.”
The defense played big all night for Tennessee High as libero Grayson Phipps chipped in 29 digs while Sydney Freeman had six kills, four blocks and 18 digs.
Sydnee Pendland also had 16 digs.
“We’re turning around and playing everyone again,” Johnson said. “We take a lot of pride in playing at home.”
The Lady Cougars struggled the entire night with net violations and hitting errors that kept giving Tennessee High free points. Central committed 32 hitting errors and 14 serving errors.
The Lady Cougars as a team had a woeful hitting percentage of .022%.
“Tennessee high is a great team, and they take advantage of opportunities,” Central coach Logan Kemp said.
“We did a really bad job of taking advantage of the opportunities we had and gave them way too many points,” Kemp said.
Elaina Vaughan had 11 kills and five blocks to lead Central on offense, while Cassadi Cotter had seven kills and four blocks and Gracie Olinger had six kills.
Haley Wilson had 30 assists and chipped in on defense with seven digs. Emalyne Hubbard also had seven digs for Central.
“This is one of those where we have a bad night and didn’t deserve to win because we couldn’t get out of our own way,” Kemp said. “We have less than 24 hours to have a mental reset and look forward to the next one.”
Central will play a critical Three Rivers Conference match on Thursday at Sullivan South, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Tennessee High will host Big 6 Conference foe Volunteer on Thursday, with tipoff coming at 6 p.m.