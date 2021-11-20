NICKELSVILLE — Patrick Henry running back Connor Beeson should be allowed to change his last name to “Beaston” after his herculean effort on Saturday.
The senior was the catalyst in most facets of the Rebels' 50-40 Region 1D semifinal win over Twin Springs.
Beeson carried the ball 35 times, stacked up 383 yards and had three touchdowns in one of the most memorable and gritty performances in Rebels gridiron history.
“Twin Springs did a great job controlling the middle and we had to add a few things in there to the original game plan,” Beeson said. “The line created the holes and I was lucky enough to see them and hit it.”
The Rebels (9-3) advanced to next week’s Region 1D title game with Hogoheegee District and Washington County rival Holston. The unbeaten Cavaliers will host on Friday in Damascus.
A memorable season came to a close for the Titans (10-2), who tied the 1995 squad for the school record for most victories in a season.
“Even after this loss, the feeling is still special,” an emotional Titans coach Keith Warner said. “I didn’t help us any today, but this is a special year. I’m so glad these kids let me be on their ride.
“It’s heartbreaking for these seniors because they’ve given everything they’ve got to this program. They’ve been at the bottom and at the top now.”
SHUT THE DOOR
Going into the fourth quarter, the Titans were down 10 but had the ball and the momentum.
Twin Springs drove inside the Rebels' 5-yard line but on fourth-and-goal from the 1, Beeson stepped up. He tackled Ryan Horne short of the goal line with 8:50 to go, giving the ball back to the Rebels.
Two plays later, Beeson broke off an 88-yard run that ultimately put the game out of reach.
“I was more physically spent after those two plays than anything,” he said. “I wasn’t really worried about the emotional part. After that, I went and puked.
“I saw Horne break it on the sweep. I got off my block and I was able to make the play.”
BAD START
The start to the game could not have been worse for the Titans.
After stopping the Rebels on the opening drive, Twin Springs fumbled in enemy territory. Patrick Henry scored on the ensuing drive when Cody Pruitt pushed it across for the first of his two touchdowns.
On the next Twin Springs drive, Patrick Henry's Alex Brown intercepted quarterback Abel Dingus and returned the pick 75 yards for a score as the first period expired.
The Titans were down two scores and the Rebels had had possession for a little more than five minutes.
FIGHTING BACK
Twin Springs trailed at halftime 20-8 and needed a spark.
Patrick Henry scored on its first possession of the second half — Beeson went 65 yards down the far sideline for a score to put Rebels up by 18 — but as many of their foes learned this season, the Titans never quit.
Warner’s bunch rallied, scoring on back-to-back drives — both on long passes from Dingus to Mason Elliott — to get back with two, 26-24.
“We answered every time and it doesn’t matter because these kids fought so much,” Warner said. “There were so many times this year when we were down three scores and came back.”
Ultimately, Beeson and the Rebels had an answer for each Twin Springs run.
“(Beeson) is a great kid and a great running back,“ Warner said. “He made you pay when you weren’t in the right spot. On every adjustment we made, they countered with him and when you’ve got a back like that, my hat is off to that kid.”
TITANIC EFFORTS
Twin Springs racked up 417 yards of offense.
Dingus was 10-of-21 passing with 236 yards and four touchdowns. Three of the TDs were brought in by Elliott, who ended with five catches for 124 yards. Eli McCoy hauled in a touchdown pass and also ran for a score.
McCoy made five receptions for 112 yards.
Horne, a junior, finished with 125 yards on 26 carries and Kyler Ford had 55 yards on 11 carries. The Titans racked 23 first downs but missed on a couple of critical fourth-down conversions in the second half.
“Our offense played so well and our coaches did a tremendous job,” Warner said. “I just put us in binds. I adjusted way too much and our kids were thinking instead of reacting.”
REBELS NUMBERS
The Rebels didn't need much more than Beeson.
Rebels quarterback Ben Belcher only threw one pass, a 2-yard completion to Beeson. Belcher also ran for a late score.
Pruitt finished with 72 yards on 15 carries. The Rebels racked up 24 first downs and 457 yards of offense and punted only twice.