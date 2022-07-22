BRISTOL, Tenn. — With the old adage being football is won in the trenches, Tennessee High brings a couple of good soldiers to the fight with seniors Evan Bedwell and Chris Wilson.
Bedwell, a 6-foot-1, 275-pound guard and center, leads the Vikings up front on the offensive side. Quiet by nature, Vikings coach Josh Holt refers to him as a silent assassin. Soft-spoken, Bedwell explained how he lets it all out on the field.
“I love playing offensive line, being able to pancake people,” Bedwell said. “I love to play aggressive.”
Both boys praised the energy that Holt has brought to the program since being named head coach. In turn, Holt explained how Bedwell is truly one who leads by example.
“I get here first, and he’s usually rolling in by 6:15. We don’t start until 7:30,” Holt said. “He’s helping us set up outside. That’s what he does. That speaks the loudest, just doing what he’s supposed to be doing. He’s tough and has a lot of experience. People follow him whether he realizes it or not.”
Bedwell does realize that he’s passing on a tradition. He explained that former teammate Justice Musser, now at Princeton, served as a role model for him. He’s simply showing the same kind of work ethic and attitude to his younger teammates.
Wilson, a 6-foot, 210-pound defensive tackle, brings a ton of energy to defensive tackle. He’s a leader in the weight room with a squat of 525 pounds and a leader on the field. He feels those go hand-in-hand.
“The coaches really cracked down on the weight room this season, and that’s really helped out the line,” Wilson said. “Bedwell is one of the strongest guys I’ve met, and not to brag on myself, but I’m about to break a school record. I feel like the weight room has made us so much better up front.”
It’s not just strength as Wilson also places an emphasis on his footwork and technique. He has one of the top position coaches in the area with defensive line coach Daryl Shanks, who is in his 24th season on the Vikings’ sideline.
“Coach Shanks really wants to drill in how I have the strength, aggression and speed,” Wilson said. “Coach Shanks is both physically and mentally strong and knows how to push me. I see this team being really good this year. We have a great D-line and our O-line is coming together. If we can fit in a couple of pieces, I could see this being a great team.”
