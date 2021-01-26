JOHNSON CITY — Displaying a flair for the dramatic, Science Hill’s Jamie Beck delivered in the largest moment Tuesday night in the Region 1 wrestling duals at the original Topper Palace.
With the Hilltoppers trailing rival Dobyns-Bennett in the final match at 138 pounds, Beck needed to either pin the Indians’ Drew Vetter or score a technical fall for a team victory. Beck came through with a 21-6 technical fall just 34 seconds before the match’s time limit to secure Science Hill’s 32-30 win.
Tackling the pressure head on, Beck led 11-2 entering the third period.
“I was thinking I had to do it for my team,” he said. “I went out there and knew what the team needed. I was thinking I couldn’t settle for the major (decision). I had to end this match early. I couldn’t stop. I had to keep going.”
The win earned the Hilltoppers the right to host a sectional match Friday. D-B must go on the road against opponents to be determined Thursday.
Last Friday, Science Hill pulled out a 39-30 win over the then-No. 4 Indians for the district title, but the Hilltoppers found themselves down 24-6 early in Tuesday’s match.
They began their comeback when Henry Hance (160 pounds) and Perry Tate (195) came through with a pair of 2-1 decisions. Heavyweight Keimel Redford followed with a pin of the Tribe’s Eseka Kipimo, Stiles Miller (106) and Riley Strode (113) also notched pins, and the ‘Toppers were back in it.
Jake Dempsey earned a 5-1 decision over the tough Cannon Mullins at 126 before D-B moved back ahead with Brennan Watkins’ 10-6 decision over Javelle Gillespie at 132 pounds.
That set the stage for the dramatic ending.
“I couldn’t be prouder. We got backed up in our semifinal match against Morristown East and two, three starters got hurt,” Science Hill coach Jimmy Miller said. “We had a come-to-reality meeting before this match. Nobody in this gym thought we could beat them twice in five days. We’re nicked up and hurt, but people don’t give these kids enough credit for their guts. They care about each other and put the team first before themselves. It puts us in a good position.”
Eli Whitley scored a tough 9-7 decision over James Miller at 145 to start the Indians’ early run. Jackson Hurst (152), Clint Morrisette (182) and Garrett Crowder (220) won by pinfall, and Tre Morrisette won by forfeit at 170. Gavin Armstrong won by decision over Hayden Bodo for the other D-B points.
“I’m proud of our guys. We have two very good teams, two solid representations from Region 1,” Tribe coach Wesley Idlette said. “There were a lot of hard-fought matches and I’m proud of the way we wrestled.
“We’re looking forward to wrestling our opponent from Region 2 and hopefully we will make it among the top eight teams in the state.”