BIG STONE GAP — Strong offensive play from Sean Cusano and Alex Rasnick bookended a solid complete-game defensive effort for Union on Saturday.
The result was a 54-42 Mountain 7 District boys basketball win over Abingdon at the Bear Den, a victory that left the Bears (6-1, 6-0) as the only team with an unblemished Mountain 7 record.
STRONG START AND FINISH
Union, led by Cusano’s scoring, created separation by erasing a 7-7 tie halfway through the opening period with an 11-5 run that extended the Bears’ lead to 18-12 by the end the frame.
Cusano, who had 15 points to lead four Union players in double figures, scored 10 in the period.
“In the past couple of games we started off slow. In this game we knew we were playing a good team so we wanted to start off fast and not give up as many points,” Cusano said. “We were moving the ball well and we were able to find the open person. I just happened to be open on several of them.”
The 6-foot-6 Cusano also pulled down 12 rebounds while filling the defensive assignment of guarding Evan Ramsey, Abingdon’s 6-10 sophomore.
“He’s just long and big. He’s a good player, it was tough to guard him,” Cusano said.
Union coach Zack Moore was happy with the defensive performance of both Cusano and the rest of his team.
“We knew (the Falcons) were a really good team. We knew we had to be ready. If you’re not ready, you’re on the other end of the scoreboard,” Moore said. “We won because of defense.
“Sean was really good on Ramsey. (Abingdon’s Chase) Hungate comes into the game averaging 20 and Peyton (Honeycutt) and Caden (Bartee) held him to three and they were all free throws. That wins you the game.”
RASNICK FINISHES STRONG
Union led by as many as 12 in both the second and third quarters and was up 38-27 entering the fourth.
A 3-point shot by Haynes Carter and another 3-pointer and a free throw from Jake O’Quinn helped Abingdon (7-1, 6-1) cut the Bears’ lead to 38-34 with 5:37 remaining.
A 9-2 run increased Union’s lead to 47-36 with 3:37 showing on the clock. Rasnick closed that run with a 2-pointer then added seven more points over the final 2:10 to help Union hang on.
The nine points in crunch time gave Rasnick 12 for the game.
“I thought if we could hang in there and be right there in the fourth quarter, I liked our chances,” Abingdon coach Aaron Williams said. “At the end of the day they made some tough shots.
“Rasnick will graduate here one of these days,” the coach said with a laugh. “He made some good shots. He got into the lane and made some pull-up jumpers. We know he can do that. I thought he played for them there at the end and kept that cushion for them.”
The Bears’ multiple weapons were hard for the Falcons to handle.
“(Union) is a matchup problem because they can all shoot it, dribble it and pass it,” Williams said. “It’s really a game of matchups. They’re playing to their strengths and we’re playing to ours.
“Getting behind early hurt. It seemed like we were just always trying to get back into the game. At the end of the day, we’ve got to have better play from some of our key players.”
O’Quinn led Abingdon with 15 points, Jake Thacker scored 14 and Ramsey totaled seven points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots.
Bradley Bunch added 11 points and Noah Jordan finished with 10 for Union.
QUICK TURNAROUND
The teams meet again Monday, this time in Abingdon.