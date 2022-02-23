BIG STONE GAP — Union wasted no time in setting the tone for Wednesday’s Region 2D boys basketball quarterfinal.
The heavily favored Bears (20-5) scored the first 15 points of the game and never let up on the way to a 70-30 victory over visiting Tazewell (5-19).
Union advances to the Region 2D semifinals. The Bears will play Marion on Friday at UVA Wise’s David J. Prior Convocation Center at 8:30 p.m.
Marion advanced to the semifinal round with an 89-86 double-overtime win over Ridgeview in regional quarterfinal play on Wednesday.
Friday’s other Region 2D boys semifinal contest will pit Virginia High vs. Graham in a 7 p.m. game.
SOLID SHOOTING
Union connected on 28 of its 58 shot attempts (48.3%) and took advantage of 27 Bulldog turnovers, including seven in its first eight possessions.
“We got some steals early in the first half off the press,” Union coach Zack Moore said. “We really got them scrambling and got us some run-outs and some baskets and got us the lead.”
The defending Region 2D and VHSL state champion Bears led 21-4 after the first quarter and enjoyed a 40-12 halftime lead against over-matched Tazewell.
“That’s one reason we pressed to start the game,” Moore said. “We felt like we could turn them over. When you’re creating live-ball turnovers where it’s not going out of bounds, you’ve got a chance to go shoot a layup on the other end.
“That’s the main reason why we were pressing. We thought we could get some turnovers, and that got us off to a good start.”
Moore said as his team advances further into the postseason, the Bears have to adopt a “take no prisoners” approach against whatever opponent they face.
“We’re playing the same way no matter who we’re playing,” the Bears coach said. “We know this is the first round of the region. We know this is win or go home. We know that they came here with nothing to lose.
“We just need to play our best, play hard, play together and good things always happen when you do that.”
BIG NIGHT
Union’s Bradley Bunch had a big night for the Bears with 27 points, six steals, five assists and three dunks.
Two of Bunch’s dunks came in the alley-oop variety with Malachi Jenkins tossing the ball up for the collegiate prospect.
Jenkins had two dunks of his own. He finished the night with 16 points and five assists in the win.
Peyton Honeycutt did not score for the Bears, but finished the game with nine assists and five of Union’s 19 steals.
Tazewell’s Ethan Mills accounted for 10 of the Bulldogs 30 points.