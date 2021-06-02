NORTON — Chalk up another shocking upset for Union athletics.
In Wednesday’s Mountain 7 District track & field championships at Wise Central, the Bears beat out heavily favored Abingdon in the boys team standings, out-pointing the Falcons 162-142.
In the girls standings, Abingdon won handily with 224 points over runner-up John Battle (81).
Union capitalized on some of Abingdon’s thinner events like the high and intermediate hurdles along with shot put and high jump.
IN THE FIELD
Union’s Keyandre Davis, who was nursing an ankle injury, won the shot put with a throw of 43-9.
Ridgeview’s Jackson Blevins took the discus title with a heave of 125-0.
On the girls side, Gate City’s Riley Houseright double-dipped with wins in the shot put (33-11) and discus (102-10).
In the horizontal jumps, Abingdon’s Haynes Carter won both the long (19-2.5) and triple (37-6.5).
Abingdon’s Emily Mays also won both long (14-7.75) and triple (31-6.5). She also won the high jump with a clearance of 4-4.
In the high jump, Union’s Malachi Jenkins won with a leap of 5-8.
ON THE TRACK
Gate City’s Allyson Moore won a thrilling race in the 1,600 meters, beating out John Battle’s Kendall Jarvis with a winning time of 5:53.19.
Abingdon won every girls running title outside of the 400, which Ridgeview’s Kylie Bostic won with a time of 1:05.90.
The Lady Falcons had three runners double-up on wins as Chloe Odum took the 100 (13.31) and 200 (27.95).
Mays was victorious in both the 100 and 300 hurdles while distance runner Makaleigh Jessee won the 800 (2:25.65) and 3,200 (12:23.82).
On the boys side, Jenkins won both hurdling events for the Bears, and Asher Whitt helped out with a win in the 3,200 (11:37.54).
Abingdon’s Xander Brown doubled up with wins in the 100 (11.25) and 200 (23.17).
Jack Bundy was also a double-winner for the Falcons in the 800 (2:11.45) and 1,600 (4:44.45).
Ridgeview Brandon Beavers was the lone individual champion for the Wolfpack on the track with a run of 53.00 in the 400 dash.
UP NEXT
The Region 2D championships will take place on Wednesday at Bullitt Park in Big Stone Gap with the first round of field events getting underway at 10 a.m.
The top four finishers in each event will qualify for the VHSL Class 2 track meet on June 19 at James Madison University in Harrisonburg.