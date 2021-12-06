NORTON — It was a preseason benefit game, but you couldn’t tell it by the intensity on display.
In a battle between the defending VHSL Class 2 champions and defending Class 1 runners-up, Union started quick and pulled away for a 60-36 boys basketball win over J.I. Burton at Stan Wilson Gym.
Union freshman Jace Cochran scored a game-high 18 points on the power of six 3-point shots.
The Bears hit a nine 3s thanks in part to the inside presence of senior Bradley Bunch, the reigning Class 2 player of the year.
“We’ve got Jace, it’s his first varsity game and Brayden (Wharton), it’s his first varsity game.” Union coach Zack Moore said. “I told them Bradley is going to create some wide-open shots for you just by being in the middle. He’s going to draw some attention.”
Moore said the fast-paced contest was what he anticipated.
“It’s kind of what I expected,” he said. “We felt like they would play us tough and they did.”
He said even though the game didn’t count in the standings, he wanted his team to treat it like a normal, regular-season contest because it was the first time the Bears got out on the court against an opponent.
“We’ve not had a scrimmage or anything,” Moore noted.
Malachi Jenkins scored 15 points and ignited the Union supporters in the second quarter with a slam dunk. Bunch finished with 14 points.
“It was great,” Bunch said of getting back in game mode. “I’m glad that we started off this way. I was excited for my senior season and for my team, and I’m glad we had a good start.”
Esau Teasley led Burton’s scorers with 11 points.
Raiders coach Caleb Church was excited with his team’s play, despite the score.
“My guys played their tails off and I’m proud of them,” Church said. “We just couldn’t get the ball in the basket.”
The Raiders moved the ball quickly up and down the floor and kept pace with Union.
“That was the plan. We tried to run in transition with them,” Church said. “They’re athletic and they’re fast. So we needed to get it in gear.
“It was kind of old fashioned Runnin’ Raiders.”