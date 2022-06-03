HARRISONBURG — Field events took center stage on Friday, the first day of the VHSL Class 1 and Class 2 outdoor track and field championships at James Madison’s Sentara Park.
Southwest Virginia athletes soaked up the limelight and came away with several stellar performances.
The first day ended with Patrick Henry leading the Class 1 boys meet with 30 points and Auburn's girls out front with 29½.
James River-Buchanan led the Class 2 boys with 20 points, just ahead of Union (18), and the Tazewell girls were atop the standings with 15 points.
The top eight in each individual event earn all-state honors.
JENKINS’ GOLDEN LEAP
Union’s Malachi Jenkins took home the Class 2 high jump championship in an epic jump-off with a final clearance of 6-5.
“It feels awesome to be a state champion,” Jenkins said. “I got one in basketball and now I have one in track. I was worried all night and I couldn’t sleep.”
Jenkins and defending state champion Grayson Elliott of Radford were the final two competitors late in the competition. In the jump-off, each had one attempt and Jenkins cleared 6-5, a personal best.
Elliott missed and Jenkins erupted in jubilation.
“It was an amazing feeling,” Jenkins said. “I was worried about being tight because we had a five-hour trip here. I got up and stretched at 6 o’clock and kept stretching throughout the day. When I got loose, I was able to compete and bring home the win.”
BURKE MAKES HISTORY
Thomas Walker senior star basketball player Lakin Burke showed that shooting the roundball isn’t her only talent.
Burke walked away with a gold medal in the Class 1 discus to become the first female individual state champion in school history.
Her best throw was 119-7, a toss that would’ve won the Class 2 title as well.
“I cannot believe it. It still hasn’t really hit me yet,” Burke said. “I didn’t know that I was the first female state champion in school history and that’s pretty amazing. I had absolutely no idea.
“I knew in warmups that my release was pretty good. I didn’t practice a lot of spins because I wanted to get all those through when it was game time. I just let it fly.”
In the Class 2 discus, Gate City senior Riley Houseright finished as runner-up to Tazewell freshman Landri Lallande. Houseright’s best throw was 113-2. Lallande’s winning throw was 118-9.
Tazewell’s Morla Lester also placed, nabbing fourth (108-3).
“I wasn’t throwing my best, but I’m just glad I got a throw to get second,” Houseright said. “Seeing my friend Landri win was pretty awesome, too.”
Houseright, seeded second, will attempt to defend her shot put state title on Saturday. In last year’s meet, she was runner-up in the discus before winning the shot put in epic fashion on the last throw.
“I’m excited and I’m ready for it to be here,” Houseright said. “I wish it was today, but I can wait.”
OTHER CLASS 2 HONORS
Union senior and USC-Upstate signee Keyandre Davis finished second in the boys shot put with a best throw of 49-2¼. East Rockingham’s Christopher Wylie won at 51-11.
Lee High’s Cassidy Hammonds placed second (35-4) in the girls' triple jump. Tazewell’s Ethan Mills was sixth (41-10¼) in the boys' event.
OTHER CLASS 1 HONORS
Patrick Henry's Takotah Pecina won the high jump title with a clearance of 6 feet and fewer misses than the competition.
Rural Retreat’s Olivia Crigger took home the triple jump gold medal with a leap of 34-9. Chilhowie’s Hannah Manns was third (33-8).
In the 4x800 relay, Patrick Henry's boys quartet of Takotah Pecina, Holden Belcher, Dalton Blevins and Lakotah Pecina was second with a school-record time of 8:31.09 and Grundy’s girls team of Madison Looney, Alexsis Porter, Chelsi Rife and Jessi Looney ran 11:27.50, which was good enough for sixth.
In the Class 1 boys shot put, Patrick Henry's Tyler Barrett was third (48-10), Holston’s Amoreyun Simmons was fourth (47-9¼) and Patrick Henry's Bobby Cline was fifth (47-6½). Jacob Hall also scored for the Rebels in the shot put, nabbing seventh (43-8 ¾).
Twin Valley’s Jeighkob Cooper was fourth in the triple jump (41-5½).
In the girls' pole vault, Patrick Henry’s Avery Maiden was runner-up with a clearance of 8 feet. Teammate Katie Dick was fourth (7-6).
SPRINTING SEMIFINALS
The top eight times in each classification in the 100- and 200-meter dashes advanced to the finals. In the short hurdling events, it was the top nine.
In Class 1, the 110 hurdles boys finalists include Twin Springs’ Colten Kilgore along with J.I. Burton’s Holden Hutchinson and Drew Culbertson.
Patrick Henry’s Grant Buchanan advanced in the 100 and 200, and Twin Springs’ Eli McCoy got through to the final in the 200.
Northumberland’s Cameron Seldon broke the Class 1 meet record in the 200 with a time of 21.75, eclipsing the previous mark of 21.84.
Patrick Henry’s MaKenna Clay reached final in the 100 and 200, and Castlewood’s Madison Sutherland nabbed the final spot in the 200.
In Class 2, Wise Central’s Maddox Reynolds was the top qualifier in the 110 hurdles. Union’s Trey McMahan joined him in the final.
In the sprints, Ridgeview’s Brandon Beavers got through in the 100, Wise Central freshman sensation Emmah McAmis qualified second in the 100 and 200, and Lee High’s Hammonds, John Battle’s Julia Crowder and Ridgeview’s Hailey Sutherland reached the 100 hurdles final.