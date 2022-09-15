Bears host No. 1 Graham in battle of unbeatens

Something has to give Friday when Union (3-0) hosts Graham (3-0) in a battle of Southwest Virginia prep football powers at Bullitt Park in Big Stone Gap.
Graham, ranked No. 1 in the latest Times News Southwest Virginia football poll, has a high-scoring offense and stingy defense.
The same can be said for No. 3 Union.
The G-Men are averaging 38.3 points per game in their first three games of the season. Graham’s defense has allowed an average of 12 points per game.
Union’s offensive unit, led by quarterback Reyshawn Anderson who rushed for 180 yards and three touchdowns last week, packs a punch. But the squad will face the toughest defense it has seen Friday night.
Bears coach Travis Turner knows his team will have to execute well and win the battle in the trenches to be successful against a disciplined Graham defense.
“They have tremendous speed on both sides of the football,” Turner said. “They’re the defending Region 2D champs and return a good corps group from last year’s team.”
The game is a possible preview of a postseason matchup between the two squads and will go a long way in determining playoff seeding.
Other key games are on tap around the region Friday night.
THOMAS WALKER AT RYE COVE
The Eagles look to go 4-0 Friday night, and more importantly 1-0 in the Cumberland District.
Rye Cove (3-0, 0-0) is off to its best start in decades and first year coach Gary Collier has the Eagles believing in themselves.
“These kids have worked their tails off and I’m glad to see them get the support they deserve,” Collier said.
Thomas Walker (1-2, 1-0) also has a new coach in Tanner Hall and the Pioneers are looking to pick up another Cumberland win after beating Castlewood last week.
“We have to play four complete quarters of football,” Hall said of Friday’s contest. “I feel like we have shown glimpses of what we can be but have not put it together for four consecutive quarters yet. However, I believe our kids are excited for this opportunity and will be ready for the challenge.”
For Rye Cove, Collier said it’s a case of the Eagles taking care of themselves.
“We have to execute and quit turning the ball over,” Collier said. “We’re averaging more than two turnovers per game and we need to fix that. We just need to continue to improve each week.”
TWIN SPRINGS AT J.I. BURTON
The Titans (2-1, 0-0) travel to Norton to take on the Raiders (1-2, 0-0) in another key Cumberland District contest.
Twin Springs got back on the winning track last week with a victory over Unaka, while Burton fell to Union.
The Raiders have two losses this season, but both have come at the hands of Class 2 powers Union and Ridgeview.
Both Twin Springs coach Keith Warner and Burton coach Jacob Caudill know this game is an early key game for the district foes.
“We don’t want to look ahead or make one game bigger than it is,” Warner said. “This is a great matchup between two district teams that have the capability to win a district championship. Every game in the Cumberland is going to be a battle.”
Burton had a difficult season last year and Caudill said this year’s team is focused on getting back to the top of the Cumberland.
“After having a bad year last year, I think that every district game we play has to be high on our list in terms of the Cumberland district race,” the Raiders coach said.
GATE CITY AT MARION
The Blue Devils (1-2) look to win their second game in a row after knocking off Class 3 Mountain 7 District foe Abingdon last week.
After a season-opening win against Chilhowie, Marion (1-2) has lost contests to Wise Central and Northwood.
The game will be won and lost in the trenches, according to Gate City coach Jeremy Houseright.
“We have to control the line of scrimmage and not hurt ourselves with mistakes,” Houseright said. “Marion is a tough place to play and we have to be ready.”
OTHER GAMES
In other gridiron games around Southwest Friday, Wise Central (2-1) is at Virginia High (2-1) in a key Region 2D contest, Lee High (1-1) travels to Patrick Henry (2-1), Eastside (0-3) looks for its first win with a game at Honaker (1-1), John Battle (1-2) travels to Tazewell (1-2), Abingdon (1-2) hosts Richlands (1-2) and Castlewood (1-2) entertains Grundy (0-2).