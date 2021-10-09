BIG STONE GAP — Union set the tone early and then held off a furious comeback attempt from Ridgeview to take a key Mountain 7 District football win on Friday night.
Running behind a solid offensive line, senior Zavier Lomax rushed for 161 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries to launch the Bears to a 28-21 victory at Bullitt Park.
“I just have to give credit to my linemen,” Lomax said. “I got some good blocks and just ran behind my linemen. We just bounce it out and if you see a lane you go.”
In addition to Union’s linemen, running back Johnny Satterfield added some extra running room for Lomax throughout the night, including on a 71-yard touchdown run for the game-clinching score.
Lomax said Satterfield and left tackle Ethan Mabe cleared a hole in the Ridgeview defense that allowed him to see just enough of the daylight needed to break loose down the left sideline.
The scoring run highlighted Lomax’s big night and put the Bears (5-1, 3-0) up 28-14.
Ridgeview (5-1, 2-1) fought back with touchdown from Cannon Hill, a 2-yard run with 2:12 left in the contest. But that was as close as the Wolfpack could get.
The score capped a 16- play drive that covered 67 yards in 16 plays. The drive was impressive — but timeconsuming — for the ’Pack.
BATTLING BACK
Union controlled the first half and seemed to be well on its way to a win with a 14-0 lead at the intermission thanks to a 45-yard touchdown run from quarterback Bradley Bunch with 7:45 left in the second quarter and a 1-yard plunge from Lomax with 3:04 left before half.
Lomax’s first-half touchdown came after a 48-yard punt return from Malachi Jenkins gave the Bears the ball at the Ridgeview 1.
Jenkins also came up with a big defensive play in the first half when he snared an interception in the end zone to stop a Ridgeview scoring threat.
COMEBACK EFFORT
The Wolfpack made things interesting in the second half by scoring 21 points, 14 in the final quarter.
The Wolfpack’s stronger effort did not surprise either Ridgeview coach Todd Tiller or Union coach Travis Turner.
“Basically, we just calmed the kids down and came out and said, ‘Let’s do what we’ve been doing in practice the whole week and they kind of settled down,’ ” Tiller said. “I thought we fought hard in the second half.
“Give Union all the credit in the world. They’re the best team in the region right now and they proved it. This shows us what we’ve got to do to get to that level.”
“It was exciting,” Turner said. “We knew going in it was going to be a tough game.”
The Union coach called the win a team effort that was controlled mainly by its offensive line and the defensive unit.