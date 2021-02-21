BIG STONE GAP — In 1972, Appalachia won the state championship in boys basketball. Two years later, Powell Valley won the title.
In 2011, those high schools consolidated to form Union.
A decade after its opening, Union became the first Wise County school since 1974 to win the title when the Bears beat East Rockingham 62-47 on Sunday in the VHSL Class 2 final at the Bear Den.
The victory was the crowning jewel for the Bears (16-3), who played the role of giant killer all season long.
Union defeated perennial Mountain 7 District and Region 2D power Gate City three times, beat six-time state champion Radford in the state semifinals and then knocked off East Rockingham (10-3).
Many had the Eagles, led by NCAA prospect Tyler Nickel, picked as the favorite to win the state title after they reached the state semifinals last season.
Union coach Zack Moore said his team was ready to play regardless of what team it was facing.
“We don’t pay any attention to outside noise,” Moore said. “We knew what we could do. We knew that we were better than Radford and we felt like we were better than (East Rockingham).
“I reminded our guys of how we got here. We’ve been a defensive team all year to get stops. We play team defense and we’ve played unselfish all year. And that couldn’t change in this game.”
WHAT A START
Moore and his coaching staff could not have scripted a better start to the game.
Behind three 3-pointers from sophomore Sean Cusano, Union scored the first 10 points and led 15-2 halfway through the opening quarter.
“The whole season, I haven’t shot well at all. So I just knew I had to come out and do whatever I could to help us get the win,” said Cusano, who set a rapid pace by hitting his first four shots, all 3-pointers.
“They don’t play that many (players), so we tried to push the pace and just get out and go,” he noted.
The quick start was just what Moore was looking for.
“I was afraid that we might be a little nervous,” he said. “My last words to them in the locker room and in the huddle was to have fun. I wanted them to have fun.
“You can’t make the moment bigger than what it is.
“Playing at home and there’s not many people here. We play here every day and I felt like at the start, we were the more relaxed, more confident team,” the coach added.
“We were just playing basketball. They forgot what game it was in. They forgot who they were playing. They forgot everything and just got lost in the moment.”
East Rockingham coach Carey Keyes said the quick start was key to the game’s outcome.
“(Union) just came out really hot and our guys were like, ‘Wow, we’re down 8-0.’ So I just tried to calm them down, took a timeout, and just told them, ‘Obviously we’re here for a reason as well and we’ve got to play better and we’ve got to step up,’ “ Keyes said.
The Eagles did just that and played Union evenly for most of the remainder of the game.
LOADED BEARS
Union’s ability to attack the basket with anyone from anywhere caused problems for the Eagles’ defense.
“Typically, our defense tries to help off certain players and you can’t do that against them,” Keyes said. “There’s not one person out there that you can really help off of because they’re going to hurt you. They’re a solid group.”
Spearheading that solid group Sunday were Cusano, Bradley Bunch and Alex Rasnick.
Cusano finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Bunch, voted the Mountain 7 player of the year, totaled 16 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Rasnick racked up 15 points and four assists.
Bunch, a junior, had a highlight- reel skyhook basket over Nickel.
“That felt really good, hitting that over him,” Bunch said. “It’s a great feeling to win. Now I want to do this again next year.”
For Rasnick, the Bears’ lone senior starter, the state title was the culmination of years of effort.
“I’ve worked for this since I was little and I’m so happy for my team,” Rasnick said. “I just want to thank God for everything.”
DEFENSE
Union’s Peyton Honeycutt and Caiden Bartee didn’t break into the scoring column, but they handled their duties on defense. They spent most of their time on the floor working to slow Nickel, who is drawing interest from close to 20 Division I schools.
“We prepared for him in practice and went over everything he’s done,” Honeycutt noted. “We got up on him and he was uncomfortable in the game.
“He had to work for his shots.”
Nickel battled his way to a game-high 28 points, also coming down with 11 rebounds, but the Bears managed to quell most of the remainder of the Eagles’ offensive attack.
“We had high expectations coming in,” Moore said. “I felt like we worked really hard, even in the fall when we could do stuff. These guys came in to work and it’s just been building up and building up.
“They really never let down. They never let down in practice and workouts and it showed because they were ready to play.”