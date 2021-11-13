SALEM — A crisp and blustery fall morning in the New River Valley produced outstanding results and a plethora of trophies for local runners — especially boys — at the VHSL Class 1, 2 and 3 state country championships on Saturday.
The Green Hill Park 5-kilometer course got a hot start with the Class 1 races up first, and runners continued to brew up good results throughout the day.
The top 15 individuals in each race earned all-state honors.
BEARS ARE GOLDEN AGAIN
For the second time in the last three seasons, the Union boys squad is bringing a team title back to Wise County.
The Bears easily won the Class 2 title with 47 points, which was 56 ahead of runner-up Clarke County. Union is the first team from Wise County to win two boys cross country titles, breaking a tie with J.J. Kelly, which won the only other one in 1988.
“I just want to thank God for this group of kids because they’re such a joy to work with,” Union coach Mark Castle said. “They just run as a family, and it’s an amazing feeling.”
Dorian Almer was the top runner for the Bears, crossing the line in fourth place with a time of 17:08.0. Next to cross was Benjamin Hersel in 10th (17:23.9) followed by Asher Whitt (16th in 17:40.3), Mason Bryington (17th in 17:43.8) and Isaiah Pennington (20th in 17:48.2).
“It’s a huge luxury to have great depth, but it’s a burden at the same time because you really don’t know where they’re going,” Castle said. “We have two different region champions on this team, and probably not too many teams have that.”
Glenvar’ s Daniel Zearfoss defended his home turf in resounding fashion, taking the lead late and going on to win the individual title in 16:20.8.
Other notable high Region D finishers included Gate City’s Ethan Dingus (18th in 17:46.3) and Wise Central’s Patton Shortt (27th in 18:01.5).
In the Class 2 girls, Tazewell’s Abigail Rhudy was the individual runner-up (19:26.9) and was the highest finisher from Region D. She was no match for Glenvar’s Karly Wilkes, though.
Wilkes got out to a big lead early and demolished the field with a time of 17:47.4.
Clarke County won the team title with 90 points, which was 11 points clear of runner-up Alleghany.
Other notable high Region D finishers on the girls side included John Battle’s Kendall Jarvis (13th in 21:16.2), Virginia High’s Myra Kariuki (17th in 21:35.2) and Wise Central’s Lydia Slemp (19th in 21:41.9).
ABINGDON TRIUMPHS
A long awaited state championship is coming to one of the area’s premier boys cross country programs.
The Abingdon Falcons not only won the Class 3 team title, they dominated.
Senior Isaac Thiessen won the individual title in 15:32.3, and fellow senior Dylan Phillips was runner-up in 16:04.4.
It is the first team title for the program and bettered three previous runner-up finishes in 1980, 2016 and 2017.
“(Winning the team title) means so much to me because I’ve been running with these top four guys for seven years,” Thiessen said. “We’ve been talking about it, saying this was going to be the year we pull it off. We did it, and we dominated.
“I was thinking that I was going to hang back and just let everyone else do the work, but the pace was too slow. That’s when I decided to go.”
Following Thiessen and Phillips was Jack Bundy (sixth in 16:33.7), Rives Boltwood (seventh in 16:34.2) and Gregory Poisson (23rd in 17:16.5). The Falcons were 53 points clear of runner-up Maggie Walker, which did not have a runner make the all-state team.
In the girls race, Abingdon junior Makaleigh Jessee racked up her third all-state finish, crossing the line in third (18:55.1). Her finish is the highest by an Abingdon runner since Colleen Crawford was runner-up in 1995.
Abingdon — in its first state appearance as a team since 2006 — finished fifth with 137 points.
“I felt pretty good out there and it went out fast. The conditions weren’t the best with he wind, but it was a good day,” Jessee said. “I’m thankful to be here again. I’ve had a really good season, and it’s good to have a strong finish.
“It was so special to have the team with me this year. I think it was definitely more exciting for us.”
Maggie Walker won the girls team title with 72 points.
Skyline’s Ava Bordner won the individual title with a time of 18:30.1 as she used a strong surge going into the third mile to break away.
PIONEERS PLACE HIGH
The Lebanon boys looked like they had a realistic shot at the team title as runners started coming through the finish line, but it wasn’t meant to be for the Pioneers.
Travis Hooker’s squad had a strong showing but ultimately fell short in the team standings.
Galileo Magnet won with 75 points, 11 better than Lebanon (86). The Pioneers matched the best finish in school history, which was back in 2010.
“We’ve got all freshman and sophomores with one junior. We’re young, but we’re tough and we ran well today,” Hooker said. “In cross country, you have to have all five, and we had one that wasn’t where he needed to be today.”
Mathews’ Cameron Stearns took the lead after the first mile had passed and held it, but Grundy’s Kaleb Elswick made it interesting in the closing stages.
With a quarter-mile to go, Elswick unleashed his deadly kick and nearly caught Stearns in the final meters of the race.
Ultimately, Stearns won the individual title with a time of 16:40.8 — three-tenths of a second in front of Elswick.
“I started picking up my knees more, and when I got to the 200, I told myself it was now or never,” Elswick said. “Everything almost went black in that whole last 200.
“For a second, I thought (Stearns) was done, but once he felt me, he found an extra gear.”
Castlewood’s Adam Gibson finished fourth with a time of 16:50.8, which is the highest placing Blue Devil in school history.
“My race was really good. Kaleb and I were right there pushing each other the whole time,” Gibson said. “My goal was top five, and I knew if I could get there, it’d be a really good day.”
Chilhowie’ s Lucas Blevins was another notable Region D high finisher, placing ninth with a time of 17:24.6.
In the girls race, George Wythe easily won the team title with 39 points.
Lancaster’s Hailey Smith got to an early lead and kept it, taking the individual title with a time of 20:09.1.
Eastside’s Gracie Cress — competing in her fourth state meet — finished 24th with a time of 22:41.5.