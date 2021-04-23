Bears face tall order in Appomattox in state semifinals

BIG STONE GAP — Union football coach Travis Turner will be under no illusions Saturday when the Bears entertain Appomattox in the state semifinals at Bullitt Park.
“They’ve got a special ballclub,” Turner said.
The Raiders enter the game as the dominant VHSL Class 2 team of the last decade. They've won four of the past five state titles, including the 2019 championship.
Led by sophomore Jonathan Pennix and senior Keyshawn Walker, the Raiders (7-0) are averaging 53 points per game. Turner said Appomattox's quickness is key.
“They’re fast everywhere,” the coach said. “Anytime they have the ball, they can score from anywhere.”
While that speedy, high-scoring offense is a concern, Turner is equally wary of Appomattox’s defensive unit.
“Their linebackers and defensive backs are so quick. They get a lot of people to the football,” he said. “It’s the best defense that we will see this year.”
The numbers back up the coach’s assessment.
While the Raiders were scoring no fewer than 40 points in their seven games this season, their defense was holding opponents to an average of 8 points per game. Included were two shutouts and two single-score contests.
Glenvar’s 21 points in last weekend’s Region 2C championship game were the most Appomattox has surrendered all season.
CUPBOARD NOT BARE
While Appomattox’s numbers are more than impressive, Union’s cupboard is far from empty.
The Bears boast a talented group of offensive backs, led by Zavier Lomax. The workhorse for Union this season, Lomax rushed for 102 yards on 24 carries in last week's win over Wise Central in the Region 2D final.
Union's full-house backfield attack also includes Johnny Satterfield and fullback C.J. Jones. Malachi Jenkins and Peyton Jenkins are reliable offensive weapons, along with quarterback Bradley Bunch.
Bunch throws the occasional strike but also is a running threat. The junior signal-caller rushed for 45 yards and a touchdown on six carries in the Bears’ win over Central last week.
Union will have to have all of its backs producing yardage to be successful Saturday.
The biggest key to the contest, however, may lay on the shoulders of the Bears’ offensive line.
“We’re going to have to control the game,” Turner said. “The longer we’ve got the ball and keep it out of their hands the better off we are.”