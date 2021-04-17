NORTON — The Region 2D football championship was billed as an exciting, hard-fought contest between Mountain 7 District and Wise County rivals Union and Wise Central.
It delivered on its promise.
Union scored twice in the first half and held off a determined Central squad in the second Friday to escape Warrior Stadium with a 14-13 victory.
“It was a good game by two good football teams,” Union coach Travis Turner said.
Union will host Appomattox on April 24 in the VHSL Class 2 semifinals. It’s the first trip to the state playoffs for the Bears since 2017.
QUICK START
One of the big keys for Union (6-2) was jumping ahead early, Turner said.
The Bears moved the ball 60 yards on the game’s opening drive to go ahead 7-0.
Bears quarterback Bradley Bunch capped the drive with a run around the left side for a 32-yard touchdown.
“Bradley Bunch hit a big pass to Malachi (Jenkins) on a post and did a good job on the zone read for the first touchdown,” Turner said.
For the junior quarterback setting the tone early was important.
“That was a good play call. We just had that in the playbook and that’s what ran and I’m glad we did that,” Bunch said. “It was great blocking (on the play). Malachi Jenkins made an amazing block on the defensive back and that helped me big on that.”
Central (5-2) beat Union in a Mountain 7 regular-season earlier this spring.
It was the second year in a row that the Warriors beat the Bears.
Bunch said that weighed heavy on Union as they prepared for the game.
“We hate it all, like how we haven’t won in two years and they post all their stuff on social media and stuff. It kind of gave us some more fire to come out and beat them even more,” Bunch said.
Getting a measure of revenge on a fellow Wise County school that is 11.5 miles away from Union was nice for Turner too.
“It bothered us,” Turner said of losing the regular-season meeting with the Warriors this year. “We wanted to get back to having another chance to play them and have another opportunity to play and we took advantage of the situation.
“Hats off to our coaches and players and this community. It’s awesome. It’s an awesome community.”
ONE PLAY AWAY
Union increased its lead to 14-0 after a C.J. Jones capped off a six-play drive with a 2-yard touchdown run and PAT kick from Koby Crist.
The drive covered 27 yards after the Bears recovered a Central fumble in the final two minutes of the opening quarter.
The Warriors fumbled the ball away twice in the first half.
“We shot ourselves in the first half. The turnovers hurt,” Central coach Luke Owens said. “We just couldn’t stop them. They were big. We couldn’t get them off the field.
“Hats off to coach Turner. I thought they had a good game plan for us. They milked the clock, they limited our possessions and it came back to bite us here at the end.”
Central got its first touchdown in the contest with just 1:02 left before halftime when Ethan Mullins connected with Ben Brickey for a 9-yard pass to cut the Union lead to 14-7 before the intermission.
Central scored on the first play from scrimmage in the second half when Mullins scored on a 57-yard touchdown run. But a rare missed PAT preserved the lead for Union.
The two teams moved the ball the remainder of the second half, but neither squad could add any more points.
“The kids fought their tails off,” Owens said. “They battled back. We just couldn’t make enough plays.
“We were one play away from winning this thing.”
THE NUMBERS
Zavier Lomax continued to be the big ball carrier for Union with 102 yards on 24 carries, while Bunch carried the ball six times for 45 yards and completed 4 of 10 passes for 56 yards.
Central’s C.J. Crabtree finished the game with 83 yards on 11 carries, while Mullins added 74 yards on just two rushes.