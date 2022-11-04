KINGSPORT — The loud thud that could be heard coming from J. Fred Johnson Stadium on Friday night was the sound of Bearden slamming the door on Dobyns-Bennett's 2022 football season.
The Bulldogs strolled in from Knoxville and outplayed the Indians throughout, leaving with a 14-6 victory in first-round play of the TSSAA Class 6A playoffs.
Bearden (7-4) travels again for the second round to take on traditional heavyweight Maryville, a team that has shown it's beatable this season.
Meanwhile, Dobyns-Bennett is left wondering what might have happened.
"They're real good defensively. They're a fine football team, but they are really good defensively," Indians coach Joey Christian said of the Bulldogs. "Three senior linebackers and they made it tough on us for sure.
"We just couldn't get anything going offensively with the run game and we had a hard time protecting (quarterback) Jake (Carson) in the pass game. We knew their front six was so tough, and they were. What can I say — they whipped us."
Led by linebackers Sam Nicaud and Bryce Chesney, along with 6-foot-4, 280-pound noseman Tyson Pirtle, Bearden held D-B to 186 yards of total offense. The Tribe had only 68 yards rushing, and Carson managed to complete just 13 of 25 passes and was intercepted twice.
"We were all running to the ball and we were all on the same page together," Pirtle said. "We were just more physical than they were."
First-year head coach Josh Jones credited the game plan.
"Defensively our staff had a great plan," Jones said. "We wanted to mix up our pressures. D-B is very balanced — they can run it and they can throw it — but first and foremost this is high school football, and we wanted to stop the run.
"We felt like if we could stop the run we would win, and I think we did that. The kids played their hearts out and executed our game plan very well."
ENOUGH OFFENSE
Bearden did an admirable job of controlling the football, running 62 plays to D-B's 54 and producing 287 yards of total offense.
The Bulldogs spread it around, with Kai Ironside running it 11 times for 75 yards to lead the ground game and quarterback Eric Lyttle hitting enough third-down passes to keep drives alive and the D-B offense off the field.
Lyttle completed 14 of 31 passes for 168 yards. Tory Beaufort and Ethan Ford each caught four passes, for 33 and 31 yards, respectively, and Adarion Patton hauled in two balls for 55 yards.
"There were times we couldn't get off the field," Christian said.
THE SCORING
The Bulldogs scored on their first possession after gaining a short field with an interception by Sam Tummins, who was on the spot when a D-B receiver slipped to the ground as the ball headed his way.
Bearden went 38 yards in eight plays, Ironside running it in from the 1. Daniel Kinney tacked on the extra point for a 7-0 edge with 7:20 left in the first period.
D-B scored on its next possession, moving 80 yards in eight plays and getting on the board with a 23-yard TD pass from Carson to Jonavan Gillespie. A problem with the center snap foiled the PAT attempt, and Bearden led 7-6.
Gillespie finished with five receptions for 72 yards, but Bearden quieted Tribe wideout Hayden Russell and running back Peyton Franklin all night.
Brayden Simpson ran for 41 yards to lead all D-B ball carriers.
The score remained the same until the Bulldogs scored with 6:10 left in the game. Presean Brown got the TD with a 1-yard run, ending a 55-yard drive.