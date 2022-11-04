KINGSPORT — The loud thud that could be heard coming from J. Fred Johnson Stadium on Friday night was the sound of Bearden slamming the door on Dobyns-Bennett's 2022 football season.

The Bulldogs strolled in from Knoxville and outplayed the Indians throughout, leaving with a 14-6 victory in first-round play of the TSSAA Class 6A playoffs.

