The curtain closed on a good Dobyns-Bennett soccer season Tuesday night when the Indians fell 3-1 to Bearden in a Region 1-AAA boys semifinal match in Knoxville.
Bearden put itself in a good spot thanks to goals from Dillon Sims and Jack Raulston in the 21st and 60th minutes. But a little more than three minutes after falling behind 2-0, the Indians cut their deficit in half on an Eric McReynolds penalty kick.
About three minutes later, however, the Bulldogs punched in the match’s final goal courtesy of Cole Turner.
Of the eight on-goal shots he faced, Tribe goalkeeper Aiden Townsend saved five.
The Bulldogs produced 19 shots to D-B’s eight. The Indians (12-6-1) had four on-goal attempts in the season-ending loss.
In the other semifinal at Kermit Tipton Stadium in Johnson City, Knox West eliminated Science Hill on penalty kicks after 100 minutes — 80 in regulation and 20 in overtime — of scoreless play.
Both teams had their chances late in regulation, but the scoreboard remained empty.
The Rebels converted their first four PKs and the Hilltoppers hit two of their first three attempts. West goalkeeper Jake Spirko then made the winning save to send the Rebels on to the regional final and accompanying sectional berth.
Bearden (15-3-1) and West (10-6-3) will face off on Thursday for the regional championship.