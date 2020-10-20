KNOXVILLE — Dobyns-Bennett girls soccer coach Tony Weaver was a believer after seeing Bearden in person.
The Lady Bulldogs were relentless in a 9-0 win over Weaver’s Lady Indians in Tuesday’s Region 1-AAA semifinal at Turner-Allender Field. Bearden will host Science Hill, a 1-0 winner over Knox West in the other semifinal, for the regional championship on Thursday.
Bearden (18-1) raced to a 5-0 halftime lead with an 18-2 shot advantage. They kept on the pressure in the second half before ending the match in the 67th minute on an Andrea Adkins goal.
“That was the fastest, most physical team we’ve ever faced,” Weaver said. “I would not put it past them to go all the way. They play so fast and then we came in a little tight and gave up two quick goals. It doesn’t matter what's on the scoreboard, I’ve got great young ladies who play with great effort.”
Zneyah McLaughlin recorded the hat trick and added an assist and Brinley Murphy had a goal and two assists for the Lady Bulldogs. Alayna Corbitt, Janie Lewis, Sarah Altshuler, Jordan Hellman and Adkins also had goals, and Becca Roth and Anna Biechler added two assists apiece.
The victory was the 100th for Ryan Radcliffe as Bearden's coach. He was happy with his team's performance after watching the Lady Bulldogs miss scoring opportunities in the District 2-AAA tournament.
“We are trying to find our stride,” Radcliffe said. “I didn’t think we played great games last week. We had to go back to square one and focus more on ourselves. It was cleaner and our mentality was in a good place. We talked about the games that get us to (the state tournament in) Murfreesboro and this was one of the goals.”
Thirteen seniors — Alivia Watts, Emma True, Kinzee Mounger, Maddie France, Emily Cai, Annabeth Parker, Taylor Rigsby, Tayla Holt, Anna Kate Breeding, Blaire Barrett, Emilee Lane, Grace Schmidt and Caitlyn Wallace — played their final match for the Lady Indians (13-5).
“We’ve had a really good season. Our only losses were to Bearden, Science Hill and Greeneville,” Weaver said. “I’m proud of every one of them, especially the 13 seniors. We’re going to miss them terribly bad.”