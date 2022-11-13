BRISTOL, Va. — Virginia High won its Region 2D quarterfinal playoff game against Lee High on Saturday, but the victory came at a cost.
The Bearcats held off the Generals 37-20, but lost star quarterback Brody Jones to a leg injury on the second play from scrimmage.
The Generals pulled ahead 7-0 in the second quarter when Brynnen Pendergraft connected with Konner Early on a 28-yard touchdown, but the Bearcats ended the half in a flurry.
Dashaun Taylor hit Dante Worley for a 35-yard touchdown pass with just nine seconds left in the half, giving Virginia High a 12-7 lead at the break.
The Bearcats extended their lead to 17 points on a 35-yard TD pass from Taylor to Patrick Poku and a 48-yard strike from Alijah Burks to Worley.
Lee scored on Grayson Huff’s 26-yard run and later when Pendergraft connected with Brayden Hammonds on a 72-yard pass play. It wasn’t enough, though, after Burks rushed for a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns.
Burks finished with 128 rushing yards on 22 carries.
Ridgeview 35, Tazewell 0
CLINTWOOD — Cannon Hill rushed for three touchdowns, quarterback Ryan O’Quinn had a hand in two scores and Ridgeview’s defense took care of the rest.
Hill opened the scoring with an early 3-yard TD, then cracked the goal line from a yard out in the second quarter. From there, O’Quinn fired a 9-yard scoring pass to Koda Counts. Brandon Beavers followed with a 2-point conversion catch and Ridgeview took a 20-0 lead into halftime.
The Wolfpack (10-1) put up the rest of their points in the third quarter when O’Quinn and Hill added 1-yard TDs.
O’Quinn completed 11 of his 13 passes for 134 yards with Counts (76 yards) and Beavers (30) each making four receptions.
Hill gained 89 yards on 16 carries and had three catches for 28 yards.
Carter Creasy was 17-of-25 passing for 123 yards for Tazewell (6-5).
Ridgeview, which hosts Virginia High next week in the semifinal round, held the Bulldogs to 31 yards on the ground and recorded three takeaways.