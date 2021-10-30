BRISTOL, Va. — Stevie Thomas ran for three touchdowns, Blake Jones threw for three scores and Virginia High beat Marion 48-14 on Saturday in a Southwest District football game at Gene Malcolm Stadium.
The Bearcats moved to 8-1 for the first time since 1997. Their only regular- season loss that year came against Gate City. The Bearcats also lost that season’s playoff opener to the Blue Devils.
Thomas left Saturday’s game shortly before halftime after being injured and returned to the Virginia High bench in street clothes after the break. He made the most of his playing time in the first half, carrying the ball 10 times for 155 yards and three touchdowns.
Jones pushed his touchdown pass total for the week to seven; he threw for four scores in Tuesday’s 35-0 victory over Lebanon.
The Scarlet Hurricanes (1-8, 0-3) threatened to score on several occasions against the Bearcats, but eight turnovers — including four in the red zone — erased their best opportunities.
Virginia High, which is 2-1 in district games, closes out regular-season play on Friday at Richlands. The winner of that SWD contest will earn the league’s No. 2 seed for the playoffs and host a Region 2D quarterfinal game. The loser will go on the road as the district’s No. 3 seed.