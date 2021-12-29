WISE — Virginia High and Ridgeview advanced to Thursday’s championship of the Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic at the UVA Wise Prior Center with semifinal wins Wednesday.
Undefeated Ridgeview, off to the best start in school history, advanced with a 68-49 win over Honaker (4-6), while Virginia High earned a trip to the tournament title game with a 60-45 victory over Chilhowie.
STAYING STRONG
Ridgeview (9-0) led through most of the game and held a 31-24 halftime lead before outscoring the Tigers 37-25 in the second half for the win.
“I thought we did a real good job in the third quarter settling things down,” Ridgeview coach Evan McCowan said.
The trip to the final comes after Ridgeview won the Battle of the Border tournament earlier this month at Lee High.
“We’ve played a lot of games in the last few days. We’re in a stretch now where we’ve played seven games in the last 10 days. So we’re a little bit tired, but I was really pleased with how we responded in the second half,” McCowan said.
Chantz Robinette led Ridgeview’s scoring attack with 21 points, while Cannon Hill scored 16 and Austin Mullins finished with a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Honaker got 12 points apiece from Aidan Lowe and Caden Boyd.
BEARCATS ROLLING ALONG
Chilhowie (5-4) jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead in the first two minutes, but Virginia High took control of the contest from that point.
“I knew they could shoot it,” Virginia High coach Julius Gallishaw said of Chilhowie. “We just kept on fighting back.”
The Bearcats (7-1) fought back by solid shooting, hitting 50% (25 of 50) from the floor and 40% (8 of 20) from behind the 3-point line.
“I thought our guys were aggressive getting to the basket and that opened up some 3-point opportunities, and they knocked them down. Praise the Lord,” Gallishaw said.
Virginia High continued to share the basketball well with nine different players scoring points.
Dontae Worley led the Bearcats with 17 points, while Donnie Thomas pulled down eight rebounds.
Wade Martin finished with 18 points and Lucas Blevins added 15 for Chilhowie.
FINISHING STRONG
J.I. Burton’s scoring slumped in the third quarter, but the Raiders made up for it in the fourth quarter on the way to a 52-26 victory over rival Wise Central in consolation bracket play.
The Raiders (2-6) led 34-18 at halftime.
Central outscored Burton 7-4 in the third quarter to cut the lead to 38-26.
In the final quarter, Burton bounced back to score 14 points, but Central’s shooting woes continued and full-court pressure defense from the Raiders added extra trouble for the Warriors (1-6).
“This is a big court and I was kind of hestitant to press at first,” Burton coach Caleb Church said. “It worked out for us in the end.
“I told my guys we’ve been here before and we need to step it up in the clutch. And they stepped it up in the fourth quarter, and that’s what got us the win.”
Central hit only 2 of 22 field goal attempts (9.1%) in the second half.
The Warriors failed to score from the floor in the fourth quarter, going 0-for-12 and hitting only 1 of 6 (16.7%) from the free throw line.
For the game, Central shot 12.5% (6 of 48) from the floor.
RICHLANDS ADVANCES IN CONSOLATION PLAY
Richlands picked up its first win in the tournament with a 49-39 win over Northwood.
Colton Mullins led the Blue Tornado (6-3) with 16 points, while Canyon Wilson added 15 in the win.
Cole Rolen led the stat sheet with 19 points and six rebounds for Northwood (2-4), while Eli Carter added 11 points and six rebounds.