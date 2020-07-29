ROGERSVILLE — Cherokee will have a new but familiar face on the sidelines when the football season begins in late August.
Cody Baugh resigned from his position as head coach effective immediately. Over his four years, Baugh compiled a 18-24 record, including four wins over Hawkins County rival Volunteer.
Baugh guided the Chiefs to playoff appearances in both 2016 and 2019.
Cherokee administration moved quickly and named Jason Lawson the interim coach. Lawson last coached on the gridiron in 2015 under Mike Sivert in his last season.
“On behalf of Cherokee High School, the coaching staff, players, parents and the community, we want to thank Coach Baugh for leading our young men in the Cherokee football program,” Cherokee athletic director Andrew Morgan said In a press release. “We wish Coach Baugh and his family much success in their new endeavors and that the community sincerely appreciates his efforts to maintain the stability and competitiveness of our program.”
Lawson also coaches the girls basketball team.
“Coach Lawson brings continued stability to the program at Cherokee,” the press release read. “He will bring a competitive attitude and leadership style to the football program. we are extremely grateful for Jason stepping up in this role and continuing the operations of the football program.”