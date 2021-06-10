BRISTOL, Va. — John Battle may have run the table in Mountain 7 District softball this spring, but the unbeaten Lady Trojans are looking to feast some more.
Top-seeded Battle won its 13th game in 13 outings, holding off a late-inning rally by Gate City to claim a 6-3 home-field decision in Mountain 7 tournament semifinal play on Thursday.
Gate City (7-7) nearly wiped out a 4-0 deficit with three runs in the top of the sixth inning, but Battle had an answer in the bottom of the frame and was able to close out the Lady Blue Devils.
A sixth-inning, two-run home run from Logan Leonard gave Battle its ultimate 6-3 cushion.
"Leonard's a good player and that's all there is to it," said longtime Gate City coach Cara Noe.
While the veteran coach tipped her hat, Noe also noted that her fourth-seeded team had come to play.
"Our pitcher (Taylor Blevins) did enough to keep us in the game and that's all we can ask," she said. "We just had a few defensive misplays and they capitalized, as good teams will.
"But I also am proud of the fact that we came here with the mindset that we could play (with Battle), and we were able to put pressure on them. Hopefully we can continue that attitude."
Both teams have already qualified for next week's Region 2D tournament.
Battle, which hosts Ridgeview in Friday night's tournament final, will be a No.1 seed in region play. Gate City will play Wise Central in the consolation game to determine the Mountain 7's No. 3 and 4 seeds.
TOO MUCH TROJANS
Prior to Leonard's insurance homer, Battle pecked out its 4-0 lead by playing small ball.
The Lady Trojans gained a 1-0 edge in the first on a sacrifice fly from Leonard, before a couple of Gate City errors — plus RBI singles from Eden Wallace and MaKayla Rutledge — helped Battle score twice in the fourth and once in the fifth.
Leonard finished with two of Battle's 11 hits in addition to her three RBIs. Ellie Keene and Charleigh Gobble both had a pair of hits for the Lady Trojans as well.
The winning pitcher was Hannah Jo McReynolds, a junior right-hander who had a no-hitter through the fourth. She ended up allowing five hits, including four in the sixth inning.
"I had Hannah Jo when she was about 10 years old for a pitching lesson," said Battle coach Hannah Light Cress, a 2010 pitching standout at old Coeburn High School who also starred at what was then called King College. "She listens and is very coachable. She's a competitor."
GATE CITY NOTABLES
The Lady Blue Devils made noise with their three-run sixth inning, highlighted by a clutch two-run homer from Savannah Monroe and a run-scoring triple off the bat of Sarah Thompson.
Makayla Bays collected a pair of singles for Gate City.