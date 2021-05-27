BRISTOL, Va. — There were no surprises Thursday from Battle Hill, where the Lady Trojans remained unbeaten with a 4-3, white-knuckle win over Mountain 7 District rival Ridgeview.
“It was a good softball game,’’ said Ridgeview coach Kent Grant. “Typical Mountain 7 ball.”
John Battle (10-0, 10-0) kept its perfect season intact — and clinched the regular-season district title — behind the clutch work of pitcher Hanna Jo McReynolds, who managed to strike out the final two batters of the game with runners at first and second base for Ridgeview (5-5, 5-5).
The Lady Wolfpack had scored twice in the top of the seventh to get within a run, but the right-hander was able to finish what she started by whiffing Ridgeview’s Nos. 5 and 6 hitters.
McReynolds wasn’t looking for strikeouts, but the junior was more than happy to oblige.
“Not really,” said McReynolds, who fanned 11, including three in the seventh. “I knew I had this really good defense behind me to catch a pop fly or make a play. I just had to trust my team.”
LONG BALLS FLYING
McReynolds got the scoring started with a solo home run to dead center in the bottom of the first before Ridgeview tied it in the third on a long ball off the bat of Braelynn Strouth.
Later, Eden Wallace jacked a solo home for Battle, upping the lead to 4-1 in the sixth.
A CHILD SHALL LEAD THEM
The Trojans had taken a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth when Wallace, just a freshman, powered a no-out sacrifice fly to score Logan Leonard, who had singled to lead off the inning.
Battle upped its edge to 3-1 one batter later, when the Wolfpack cleanly fielded a safety-squeeze bunt attempt but threw wildly past first, allowing Charleigh Gobble to score from third.
The play was the only error of a game that also featured just one combined free pass.
“You just keep diggin’ at it and diggin’ at it and hopefully you can make a play in the end,” Grant said. “Unfortunately, we just came up a little short.
“It was two pretty solid teams playing some solid softball out there. We came over here to see how we could compete against the team leading the district and I thought we competed well.”
Battle is coached by Hannah Light Cress, a former standout at old Coeburn.
STAT LEADERS
McReynolds collected two of the six hits allowed by losing pitcher Laci Williams, who went the distance and fanned five.
For Ridgeview, which managed 10 base knocks, Williams led the way offensively with a three-hit game. Strouth had two hits, as did teammate McKenna McFall.
Caiti Hill produced an infield, RBI single in the seventh, a play on which two runs scored due to aggressive baserunning by Strouth, who never slowed down in racing home from second.