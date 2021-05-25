BRISTOL, Va. — Lee was on the verge of a big-city baseball win Tuesday at John Battle, but the Trojans figured how to sneak away with an 8-6 Mountain 7 District decision over the Generals.
Down 4-0 early and then 6-3 midway through the game, Battle scored four runs in the home half of the fifth inning to overtake the Generals, who lived dangerously one too many times.
Battle had left the bases loaded -- without scoring -- against Lee starter Trevor Fee in both the first and fourth innings, before Zach Smith finally came through for the Trojans (4-3, 4-3).
"Zach can hit, period," said John Battle coach Jimmy Gobble, a former big-league pitcher whose club left nine runners on base -- six in scoring position -- over the first four innings.
A senior batting in the 2-hole, Smith drilled the first pitch he saw from reliever Don Moritz for a bases-loaded triple to left center, tying the game at 6-6.
Two pitches later, Bryson Almany lined an RBI-single up the middle for a 7-6 Battle advantage.
Moritz suffered the loss, while Battle reliever Jackson Gayle picked up the victory.
"You've got to take your hat off to John Battle for getting the big hit when needed," said Randy Cox, a Lee lifer who is in his first year as the Generals' head coach. "You get the bases loaded and the boy hits it in the gap like that ... that's what it takes."
The Trojans, who took advantage of six walks and three hit-batsmen to keep continual pressure on the Generals, tacked on an insurance run in the sixth on an RBI-single from Will Purifoy.
Gayle pitched the final 2 1/3 innings for the win, retiring the last four batters he faced.
DON"T SLEEP ON LEE
The Generals (2-7, 2-7) were looking mighty good early, when Luke Parsons blasted a two-run double and Bryce Moritz followed with a bad-hop single for a three-run lead. One batter later, a Battle error provided an unearned run and suddenly it was a 4-0 Lee edge in the second.
"There was nobody in this park who thinks we can play ball with anybody," Cox said. "I mean, we didn't win and we don't like that, but we just keep getting better and better and better.
"They beat us 18-4 earlier this season and now you go to this here today. And we lost by just a run to both Gate City and (Wise) Central here lately. In the past everyone has counted Lee High out, but we're trying to change that "
After Battle had cut the deficit to 4-3 by the end of the third frame, Lee moved back out in front by the 6-3 count in the fifth on a two-run single from Josh Parsons.
OTHER CONTRIBUTORS
Battle clawed back from its early four-run deficit on the strength of an RBI-single from Bordie Bailey and back-to-back sacrifice flies by Ryan Mix and Noah Sills, Battle's starting pitcher.
Bailey collected three of Battle's 10 base knocks. Almany and Smith both had two hits, as did Nolan Sailor.
Caleb Leonard had two of Lee's eight hits and scored a pair of runs.