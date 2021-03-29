BRISTOL, Va. — John Battle clinched a spot in the Region 2D volleyball tournament Monday with a 25-15, 25-20, 25-17 Mountain 7 District sweep of Union.
Mountain 7 officials decided earlier this year not to have a district tournament so as to reduce the risk of a team being quarantined because of the coronavirus. Four teams from the district advance to the regional tournament, which is scheduled to begin in two weeks.
Gate City — which will likely share the regular-season Mountain 7 championship with Class 3 Abingdon, which will play in the Region 3D tournament — will be the district’s top seed for the Region 2D tournament. Wise Central (7-5, 7-5) will be the second seed from the district.
Monday’s win means John Battle (5-6, 5-6) can do no worse than tie Ridgeview for the third seed in the district standings.
Union (3-8, 3-8) needs to beat Ridgeview on Tuesday and have some help to make regionals.
The Lady Bears have no seniors on their roster, and coach Kim Moore said her team is still trying to find its identity.
“Right now, we’re just experiencing growing pains,” Moore said. “We’re trying to figure out who we are and what we’re capable of. It’s been a tough year. But we’ll figure it out.”
Moore said a season- ending injury to sophomore Gracy McKinney was also a big blow.
Coach Brittni Haderer’s Battle squad also comprises young players and features a rotation that includes four freshmen and a sophomore.
“We knew at the start of the season where we were at,” Haderer said. “We’ve really turned it around and I think we’ve learned a lot and it’s coming alive. So we’re excited.
“It’s been a fast month of volleyball. It’s the girls understanding and getting that experience at this level. It’s just improving every day and I’m proud of them.”
The Lady Trojans made big runs in each game Monday. They close out the first set with a 9-0 run, opened up a tight Game 2 with a 10-0 push and then erase a 14-13 deficit in the third with a 12-3 outburst to ice the match.
Battle got 11 kills from Logan Leonard, and Jacqeline Hill and Molly Little added seven apiece. Mackenzie Smith recorded 24 assists, Jenna Akins had nine digs, and Allison Smith and Anna McKee totaled eight digs each.
Isabella Blagg recorded 17 digs and eight kills, Jordan Shuler added 16 digs with six kills and Brooke Bailey came up with 17 assists for the Lady Bears.