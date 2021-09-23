There is more than one thing on Joey Christian’s to-do list for Friday, but what sneaks into the forefront is the willingness to throw the football.
“Greeneville is so good on the back end, it almost makes you want to be one-dimensional before the game even starts,” the Dobyns-Bennett coach said. “They are just so talented, and so much faster than we are, you just say we can’t get open.
“But we’ve got to make sure we aren’t one-dimensional.”
In a battle of undefeated and state-ranked teams, the Indians (5-0) meet the Greene Devils (5-0) at Burley Stadium. D-B is ranked No. 8 in Class 6A and Greeneville is the top-ranked 4A team.
The last time these teams met, Greeneville put down a 43-3 whipping en route to a second straight state title. But that was three years ago, and Christian said his players aren’t likely thinking about it.
“It doesn’t matter if it’s Greeneville or Greenback, or anywhere in-between, it’s Friday night and we want to play well every Friday night,” Christian said. “We’re always playing for Week 11, 12, 13 or somewhere down the road. We have played extremely hard and I’m really proud of the effort the kids have shown, but we haven’t reached our potential yet.”
A LINE IN THE TURF
The Indians have dominated against the run this season, but the Greene Devils present a different test.
D-B opponents have run the ball 110 times for a paltry 186 yards, an average of only 1.7 per attempt. But Greeneville weighs in with 1,125 yards rushing on 145 attempts, a beastly 7.8 yards per carry.
Big plays through the air could swing the momentum, but D-B will likely be hard pressed to beat the Greene Devils if they don’t have consistent success in this matchup.
WHAT GREENEVILLE BRINGS
The Greene Devils have toasted five opponents this season, the closest margin of victory a 25-point beatdown of Knoxville Central.
Greeneville is scoring 56 points per game for the second-best average in the state. In contrast, the Indians are surrendering just 9.6 points per game.
However, D-B hasn’t seen an offense the likes of Greeneville, which boasts running back Mason Gudger, slick quarterback Brady Quillen and four impressive receivers led by Jakobi Gillespie.
Quillen directs traffic, Gudger and Gillespie do the speeding. And once those guys get into open space with the ball, the Indians need to send out a red alert.
“We certainly have to be able to tackle in space,” Christian said. “We have to eliminate the splash plays. We have to make them drive it and earn it.”
Gudger is averaging a first down every time he carries the ball, plus 30 yards per catch. He has scored 14 touchdowns this season.
“If you don’t have him down in the first 10 yards, he will take it 99 or whatever he needs to get to the goal line,” Christian said. “He’s just a real explosive player.”
Quillen isn’t flashy, but he’s plain good. He has racked up almost 1,000 total yards — 846 passing and 146 rushing — and accounted for 13 touchdowns.
“He’s as solid as he can be,” Christian said. “He makes their offense so efficient.”
Quillen is especially effective running the read-option play.
“He gets anywhere from 4 to 15 yards and keeps that stick moving,” Christian said.
D-B COUNTERS
The Indians can run or pass with equal success, complementing 897 yards through the air with 827 yards on the ground.
I’Shawn Graves is the leading rusher with 404 yards and five scores. Jake Carson has thrown for 708 yards and 10 touchdowns.
The receiving group is led by Jonavan Gillespie, who has 13 catches for 253 yards and four scores. Hayden Sherer and Ben Phillips are also threats.
