Logan Leonard, Alyssa Wallace, Jordan Wheeler, Charleigh Gobble and Makayla Rutledge each ripped a solo homer in John Battle’s 12-1, five-inning softball win over Union on Thursday.
Wallace also banged out a RBI double as she, Leonard, Wheeler and Ellie Keene collected two RBIs apiece. John Battle amassed 11 hits.
Addison Toney batted 2 for 2 for Union, which managed only three hits off Hanna McReynolds. The Lady Trojans pitcher tallied eight strikeouts against no walks.
Ridgeview 7, Lee 4
Macee Hensley led the way for the Lady Wolfpack, going 3 for 3 with a double. Freshman Caiti Hill scored her first career pitching win.
Ridgeview won despite losing Brooklyn Frazier to injury in the fifth inning.
Abingdon 9, Kelly 7
The Lady Falcons, who broke a 6-6 tie with a three-run sixth, were led by Ally Yeary at 4 for 4 with a grand slam, a double and three runs.
Lauren Woodall homered for Abingdon as she finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Kendall Yates doubled in a 2-for-3, 2-run effort.
Wednesday
J.I. Burton 15, Holston 1
With Sareena Sargent going 3 for 4, driving in four runs and scoring four times, the Lady Black Raiders rolled to victory in five innings.
Kaylee Jenkins, who went 2 for 3 with a double and two runs, and Kinley Taylor, who produced a pair of triples in a 2-for-4, 2-run day, each collected three RBIs.
Mackenzie Franklin batted 2 for 3, scored twice and stole two bases while Baylee Jenkins batted 2 for 4, stretching both of her hits into doubles. J.I. Burton finished with 14 hits.
Totaling five strikeouts, Franklin yielded a run on three hits from the pitching circle.
The Lady Cavaliers’ Kennedy Morgan doubled.
BOYS SOCCER
Ridgeview 9, Grundy 0
Combining for six goals, Isaac Greear and Ethan Smith each turned in a hat trick.
Kashu Mullins, Isaiah Justice and Seth Collier all contributed a goal. Seth Collier and Isaac Greear combined for the shutout in goal.
BASEBALL
Abingdon 11, Wise Central 4
Wise Central totaled nine hits to Abingdon’s eight, but the Falcons proved more opportunistic at the plate.
Caleb Collins, Jake O’Quinn, and Brody Dotson produced two hits apiece for the winners. Collins scored twice while Dotson, Chase Hungate and Jake Thacker each provided two RBIs.
Thacker pitched four innings of closing relief for the win, striking out five batters in the process.
Preston Joyner went 2 for 2 with a double, two runs and two walks for the Warriors. Braeden Church and Tyson Tester added two hits apiece.
Honaker 15, Castlewood 4
The home-standing Tigers were got a 3-for-4, 4-RBI showing from Jayson Mullins, who also scored three times. Mullins homered and doubled.
Batting 2 for 3, winning pitcher T.J. Hubbard (4 IP, 3 runs, 6 Ks) doubled and drove in a pair of runs. Levi McGlothlin accounted for a double, two runs and three RBIs while Wes Yates added two RBIs.
Coleman Cook had two of Castlewood’s four hits and teammate Ryan Salyers (2 runs) homered.
Lee 15, Ridgeview 3
Don Moritz went 2 for 3 (triple), drew a pair of walks and had three runs as the Generals prevailed in six innings.
Bryce Moritz turned in similar numbers, going 2 for 3 with a triple, one walk and a trio of runs.
Caleb Leonard and Johnathan Blaken (2 runs) each contributed three RBIs. Leonard drew three walks in a 1-for-1 showing.
Racking up nine strikeouts, Peyton Woodard went the distance for Lee — which scored 10 times in the sixth.
Ridgeview’s Trenton Adkins doubled and tripled in three at-bats.