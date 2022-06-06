One defending state tennis champion will have a chance at a second straight title, but another’s goal of a repeat came up short Monday.
John Battle’s boys advanced to Thursday’s VHSL Class 2 team championship match with a 5-1 win over Radford at Tennessee High’s courts in Bristol.
The Trojans, making the seventh state tournament appearance in school history, will play Bruton for the title on Thursday at 10 a.m. at Virginia Tech’s Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center in Blacksburg.
In Norton, defending girls state champion Wise Central missed out on a return to the finals after falling to unbeaten Glenvar at Central’s Gilliam Tennis Complex.
The Lady Warriors (15-7) dropped a 5-2 decision to the Lady Highlanders (17-0), who advanced to face Central Woodstock on Thursday at Virginia Tech for the state championship.
Glenvar took a 4-2 lead in doubles play after five of the six matches ended in straight-set wins.
No. 1 Isabella Gustafson, No. 4 Hannah Hylton and No. 6 Natalie McMahon didn’t drop a set for the Lady Highlanders, and Central’s Emilee Mullins and Angelina Hughes recorded wins at Nos. 3 and 5.
At No. 2, Lady Warriors senior Montana Stafford opened her match with Avery Flynn with a 6-2 set win, but Flynn rebounded to take the final two by identical 6-4 scores.
“Avery had a plan for the second set and she executed it well and she did the same thing in the third set,” Glenvar coach Blaine Mills said.
Glenvar clinched the win in doubles play when Dhruvi Patel and McMahon secured a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Hughes and Riley Taylor.
After losing five of six starters from last year’s state championship team, Central coach Angie Duncan said she felt nothing but pride for her team this year.
“Absolutely, we are so proud of this team and what they accomplished this season,” Duncan said.