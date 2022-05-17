ABINGDON — John Battle’s Evan Hankins set the tone early Tuesday in the Trojans' 8-4 win over Wise Central in the Mountain 7 District tournament semifinals at Abingdon.
Hankins delivered a three-run home run in the top of the first inning to help stake the Trojans to a 4-0 lead.
The shot was the early spark for Battle and the start of a good game for the freshman, who finished 2-for-4. Hankins also pitched the final two innings in relief of Noah Sills to pick up a save.
“He did nothing out of the ordinary to what his capabilities are,” Battle coach Jimmy Gobble said. “Obviously, as a freshman, you’re only going to see more growth in the (batter’s) box, on the mound, you know, in-game stuff.”
The Trojans advanced to Thursday’s district championship game. They'll face tournament host Abingdon at 7:30 p.m. after the Falcons thumped Gate City 11-2 in the other semifinal.
After the four-run first inning, Battle came up with two more runs in the third.
Central made things interesting in the bottom of the third, cutting the Trojans' lead to 6-4. But that was as close as the Warriors could get.
Landon Odum chipped in two RBIs to the Battle cause.
Logan Sartin accounted for two of Central’s four hits.
ABINGDON ADVANCES TO TITLE GAME
Cole Lambert went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and Beckett Dotson, Jett Humphreys and Elijah Parks each had two hits in the Falcons' win.
Dotson drove in three runs, and Parks and Humphreys each added an RBI.
Carter Babb had the only RBI for Gate City.
CONSOLATION
Central and Gate City will start tournament play Thursday at Abingdon in the third-place game. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m., followed by the championship game.