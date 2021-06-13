BULLS GAP — Charles Bates captured his second Classic win of the season at Volunteer Speedway on Saturday night.
Driving the yellow No. 27, Bates was one of three Johnson City drivers to finish the top five after emerging from a battle with Knoxville’s Mark Sise over the first 14 laps. Sise cut a tire after their battle for the lead, leaving Bates out front for the rest of the 20-lap feature.
Jimmy Rauhuff finished second, and Johnson City’s Chuck Killian and Jim Canning Jr. took the third and fourth positions.
Sise worked his way to a fifth-place finish.
The opening race was part of a fast-moving night that saw the five-division program end at 10:25 p.m.
CRATE LATE MODEL
Sevierville’s Rusty Ballenger won his fourth Crate Late Model feature of the season, leading flag to flag over the 25 laps in his black No. 29 car.
Morristown’s Shannon Emery — driving the No. 52 owned by Sam Phillips of Colonial Heights — took the runner-up spot. Brent Cornette, Cory Crittenden and Jacob Owens rounded out the top five.
SPORTSMAN LATE MODEL
Parrottsville’s Wayne Rader remained perfect on the season in the black Pontiac Firebird-designed No. 01 car, and his fourth straight win followed a tough challenge from Michael Boyd. Warren McMahan ran third ahead of Kris Pauley and David Bullington.
STREET STOCK
Morristown’s Logan Hickey won for a second straight week in the Street Stock division. Tracy Wolfe was second in the 20-lap race followed by Josh Henry, Colby Long and Jonesborough’s Jon Cook.
FRONT WHEEL DRIVE
Dustin Duncan of Oneida led all 20 laps on his way to a win in the Front Wheel Drive feature. Jeremy Wyatt was second ahead of Dewayne Smith, Ray Wyatt and Raymond Fuson.