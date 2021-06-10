First in a series
BLOUNTVILLE — With school consolidation on the horizon, the Sullivan Central High School athletics program came to an end in 2021.
Many know the Cougars for their rich basketball tradition with five state championship tournament appearances. Names like legendary coach Dickie Warren. Some of the great players included Dan Moody, Steve Crowder, Jared Harrison and Phillip Weatherford.
Warren, who coached Sullivan from 1957-68 and Central from 1968-2000, was the second winningest coach in the state with 922 victories behind only Dobyns-Bennett’s Buck Van Huss when he retired.
Moody, who played at Tennessee before playing his final two seasons at Wake Forest, led Central in the first two state tournament appearances in 1969 and 1971. He had 26 points and nine rebounds in the Cougars’ opening-round loss to Howard in 1969. Danny Martin scored 14 points and Dan's Moody's brother Joe grabbed 13 rebounds in the game.
Perhaps the best team in school history, the 1971 squad went 36-0 in the regular season, but lost a 51-49 heartbreaker to Humboldt in the tournament held at the Mid-South Coliseum in Memphis. Dan Moody scored 15 points, while Ray Hilton had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Scott Tinkler and Chris Fauver each scored 10.
Prior to that, Moody had 28 points and 14 rebounds in a 71-62 win over Morristown West.
“We had very good teams, very good players. We just came up short twice,” Dan Moody said. “We didn’t have a tall team. I was probably the tallest at 6-4, but we had a good coach. He was a driving coach who knew how to get it done with a team of that size and ability. He wanted us to get the ball, get it out and go.”
Moody described Warren as a wonderful coach who knew his business.
In 1975, both Central and D-B reached the Large School state semifinals. The run was highlighted by a thrilling 63-62 win over Brownsville when Jack Gilliam had 20 points and 10 rebounds. Steve Rutledge scored 19, while Sam Moody, another of the brothers, had 18 points and 15 rebounds.
Crowder starred on the 1985 team that went 34-5 including a 60-57 win over Haywood County in the quarterfinals. Crowder posted 35 points and nine rebounds in the victory. The Cougars lost 74-67 to Oakland in the semifinal round.
Although the Cougars did not go on a state-tournament run in 1994, they gained some notoriety when they upset a nationally ranked Science Hill team that went on to win the state championship.
The final state-tournament team was in 2005 with coach Tony Vaughn. The team had such notables as Gabe Buchanan, Justin Hess and Weatherford, but it had the misfortune of being matched up with eventual state champion Bolivar Central and future University of Tennessee star Wayne Chism in the Class AA quarterfinals.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
The girls basketball team made one state tournament appearance in 1993. Diane Mellons scored 16 points and Lisa Harlow had four assists in a 53-40 quarterfinal loss to Franklin. The Lady Cougars set a school record by going 29-6.
That single-season win mark was tied by the 2019 team featuring seniors Abbey Crawford, Peyton Sams, Avery Leming and Parker Hurd. The team went 29-4, won the Three Rivers Conference championship, and reached the Region 1-AA semifinals, where they were eliminated by Grainger on the Lady Grizzlies’ home floor.
FOOTBALL
The gold standard was the 1975 team, coached by T.S. McFerrin, which went 10-0 in the regular season and gave up just 32 points all season before losing to Oak Ridge in the playoff opener.
The highlight was a matchup of undefeated teams against Dobyns-Bennett in the regular-season finale. Assistant coach Tom Pugh, a former head coach at D-B was on the Central sidelines, while his son, Mark, was a senior end for the Indians.
The Cougars won 14-7 as quarterback Joey Holt, also a key contributor on the 1975 state basketball team, threw touchdown passes of 49 and 27 yards to David Sandidge. Holt finished with 197 passing yards and 66 rushing yards. Gary Mitchell was both a standout offensive and defensive tackle.
“It was a close group of boys and they worked hard,” Tom Pugh recalled. “We had been working with them three years and they got real good that season.”
Quarterback Brad Surcey and running back Tracy Massie led the 1994 team that beat Elizabethton 21-14 for the Big 7 Championship. Massie had 37 carries for 225 yards, including the game-winning score in the final minute.
Massie scored four first-half touchdowns as the Cougars routed Morristown West 48-6 in the opening round of the playoffs.
In 1999, the John Thomas-coached Cougars defeated Greeneville 13-7 in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs as Joe Lindamood scored both touchdowns.
David McAvoy, a longtime producer and photojournalist for WJHL, graduated from Central in 1989. An offensive guard and defensive end back in high school, he’s become more appreciative of what the Cougars accomplished in the years they competed in the Big 9 Conference.
“I’m at the games now and see the size of the schools. I never thought about it back then,” he said. “It wasn’t until I started covering the different schools, I saw the teams we played those years. But we were able to compete with everybody back then.
“My freshman and sophomore years, Central went 7-3 those years. Back then, we were playing all the city schools and were all on the same level.”
The football program went out in style, routing a pair of Patriots. First, the Cougars demolished Union County 76-6 in the Cougars’ final home game and then clobbered rival Sullivan East 56-13 in the Children’s Advocacy Bowl held at Bristol’s Stone Castle.
BASEBALL
Alvin Sells, who played for Warren at Sullivan, served as Cougars coach from 1975-2006.
A standout pitcher, Sells was picked in the second round of the 1966 MLB draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates, and he played six seasons of professional baseball. Two of the players he coached at Central — Garland Kiser and Dallas Rinehart — also were drafted. Kiser, a 6-foot-3 left-handed pitcher, made it all the way to the Major Leagues, appearing in seven games for the Cleveland Indians in the 1991 season. His highlights included striking out New York Yankees star Don Mattingly.
SOFTBALL
The 1987 softball team, coached by Harris Hoover, finished third in the TSSAA Class AAA state tournament, losing 8-6 to eventual champion Hixson in the opening round. The Lady Cougars bounced back with an 8-7 win over Father Ryan later that evening before being eliminated in a 6-4 loss to Bartlett the next day.
Down 7-5 after six innings against Father Ryan, the Lady Cougars rallied with three runs in the final inning. Tosha Sells had an RBI single to score Melissa Morrison for the winning run. Denise Depew was the winning pitcher and also led Central by going 4-for-4 at the plate.
Dara Pearman, Becky Smith and Laura Smith all had two hits, while Laura Winters and Lana Penley had solo home runs.
TRACK AND FIELD
Angie Culbertson was the school’s most accomplished athlete, winning back-to-back state cross country championships in 1989-90, ironically finishing with the same time (18:39) in both races.
She was also a state runner-up as a freshman, all-state all four years, and led the Lady Cougars to back-to-back state championships in 1988-89. In 1988, she finished fifth with Julie Overbay sixth. Alyisa Adams and Teresa Smith were also all-state with Maria Corn coming through for the other score.
In 1989, the Lady Cougars had three top-five finishers with individual champion Culbertson, Smith racing to third and Overbay in fourth. Corn and Davi Sweeney also contributed to the championship total.
Culbertson was also a five-time state track champion (three wins in the 1,600 and two in the 3,200).
Smith (3,200) and Overbay won state track titles, while other runners to win state titles were Katye Stone, who won the 3,200 in 2004, and 1980 mile champion Dee Fox.
In the field events, Courtney Barnett dominated the discus competition, winning four state championships (2004-07) and the shot put in 2005.
The boys cross country team finished runner-up to Franklin Road Academy in the 1997 Class A-AA state meet. Another local runner, Andy Curde of Happy Valley, was individual state champion, while Rusty Bernard and Jarrett Glass led the Cougars with third and fifth-place finishes.
Jason Brown, Matt Stuart and Terence Webb also came through with scores.
Given Central’s great tradition in distance running, it was fitting that Mason Sanders, Julie Overbay’s son, was the last competing athlete for Sullivan Central, racing in the 3,200 at the 2021 Large Schools sectional.
While those sports produced many great moments, other sports like volleyball, soccer, tennis, golf and swimming added to the 50-year plus history of Sullivan Central athletics.
The school’s most celebrated male athlete said the recent players may not come to appreciate what their time at Central meant until years later.
“When you’re that age, you don’t really pay attention,” Moody said. “Coming out of Blountville into Central, I was like, ‘Big deal.’ Now, you look back and there are a lot of great memories I shared with my teammates.”