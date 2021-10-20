JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State’s Buc Madness was about camaraderie instead of competition.
It was also a chance for the men’s and women’s basketball programs to reconnect with the fan base.
The annual event held Wednesday night at Brooks Gym started off with the introduction of the men’s and women’s teams by first-year coaches Desmond Oliver and Simon Harris, respectively.
Players and fans took part in games and activities, culminating with 3-point shooting and slam-dunk contests.
Carly Hooks and Jordan King won their respective 3-point contests, while Ty Brewer capped off the evening with a rim-rattling tomahawk slam for the winning dunk.
For the coaches, it was all about everyone having fun.
“Our guys are excited. It’s the first time out here in a long time, and we had such great student-body support,” Oliver said. “We wanted to show the community our personalities. We have some great shooters, great athletes. We’re just having a good time.
“It’s important to have fun and to have the fans be a part of it. It’s a new start. We’ve got a good core group of guys. Now it’s about playing well and winning some games.”
Oliver said he has a starting five in mind but wasn’t ready to share just yet. The Bucs have a half dozen players returning from last season’s team, which finished 13-12.
It includes three of the top four scorers — Ledarrius Brewer, David Sloan and Ty Brewer. Other returners include Silas Adheke, Vonnie Patterson and Charlie Weber.
“All the guys that wanted to be here, I’m glad they’re here,” Oliver said. “Other guys could have stayed but decided not to. LA, Ty, David, Silas, Charlie and Vonnie, they have been unbelievable. They’ve made it easier for me to get the new guys to buy into our program.”
NEW OUTLOOK FOR WOMEN
Harris said it was important for the ladies to show they’re having fun playing ball. Junior guard Kaia Upton hopes to make up for lost time after a pair of injury-plagued seasons. Other returners include the three leading scorers from last season’s team — Jakhyia Davis, Hooks and Mykia Dowdell.
“We’re all about having fun, and it’s important for them to see the community who are supporting these young women,” Harris said. “It’s nice to be able to fellowship with them.”
While fun is a priority, Harris certainly wants to improve on the 4-16 record posted last season. He’s pointed out there’s no looking back, but he’s focusing on the present with a high energy level.
“We talk about the expectation here is to go as hard as you can as long as you can and be energetic about it,” he said. “The Good Lord wakes you up and you have the opportunity to be great that day. You try to be as great as you can.
“We’re very active in practice. It’s a loud gym, and we’re focused on what we’re trying to get accomplished that day. Tonight was a good opportunity to showcase their skills in front of a bunch of people.”
SEASON OPENERS
The men have an exhibition versus Catawba on Nov. 5 at Freedom Hall. They head to Appalachian State for the season opener on Nov. 12. The ETSU women host Lane for an exhibition on Nov. 3 and open the season at Cleveland State on Nov. 9.