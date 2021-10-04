JOHNSON CITY — Monday was the first official day of practice for the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team and the Bucs wasted little time in hitting the court.
The team worked out at Gordon Ball Court, its practice facility, shortly after 8 a.m., and first-year coach Desmond Oliver said he likes what he’s seen so far.
“I’m excited about our team,” Oliver said. “We’re really talented. We’re really deep. We’ve got a great mixture of older and young. We’re very athletic and skilled.
“The one thing we have to get better at is handling adversity because championship teams do a great job in those moments where everything can implode of finding five guys on the court who bond together and find a way. We’re working on that.”
Oliver replaced the departed Jason Shay, who is back with former ETSU coach Steve Forbes as a member of Forbes’ staff at Wake Forest. ETSU went 13-12 in Shay’s one season, losing seven of its last 10 games.
The Bucs have been together since early in the summer, so although Monday was the first official day of practice, they’re pretty advanced in their preparations.
“I feel really good where we started at on Day 1,” Oliver said. “We came in and our goal was get stronger over the summer. And we did. Every guy has either gained weight or lost body fat. Lean strength was our goal as a team and we did that.
“The next step was putting in all of our stuff. With COVID, you never know if you’re going to get shut down. We have 85% of our offense and defense implemented.
“It’s in. We’re playing,” he added.
The Bucs open the season Nov. 12 at Appalachian State and play at Tennessee two days after that.
Six players — Silas Adheke, Ledarrius Brewer, Ty Brewer, David Sloan, Vonnie Patterson and Charlie Weber — remain from last year’s team. Oliver is counting on them to help the transition with the nine newcomers.
“Those guys, they bought in on Day 1,” Oliver said. “These freshman and the transfers who came on board, they know that they better buy in because our best players, our veteran guys, have bought in.”