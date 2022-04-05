David Beam UT pitcher

Tennessee freshman right-hander Drew Beam was named the Southeastern Conference pitcher and freshman of the week on Monday following his dominant win Sunday against Vanderbilt. Beam threw the first complete-game shutout by a UT pitcher since Garrett Stallings against Mississippi on May 16, 2019.

KNOXVILLE — Tennessee tightened its grip on the No. 1 spot in all the major college baseball polls Monday.

Coming off a Southeastern Conference series sweep at Vanderbilt, the Vols (27-1, 9-0) were atop the D1Baseball.com, Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball and USA Today Coaches rankings for a second straight week.

The Vols have won 19 straight games and lead NCAA Division I in four categories: home runs per game (2.46), slugging percentage (.649), earned run average (1.80) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (5.25). Tennessee is second in scoring (10.4 runs per game) and on-base percentage (.443).

The Vols have hit 69 homers, 79 doubles and 14 triples and the pitching staff has struck out 320 and walked just 61. They haven’t trailed in a game since the first inning of a game against Rhode Island on March 13, a stretch of 116 innings.

SHINING BEAM

Tennessee freshman right-hander Drew Beam was named the Southeastern Conference pitcher and freshman of the week following his dominant win Sunday against Vanderbilt.

Beam threw the first complete-game shutout by a UT pitcher since Garrett Stallings against Mississippi on May 16, 2019.

The Murfreesboro native allowed just two hits, faced one batter over the minimum and did not allow a single Vandy player to advance past first base in the 5-0 victory. Beam retired the last 16 batters he face and didn't issue a walk. He struck out four.

Beam has pitched at least 7 1/3 innings in each of his three SEC starts this season. He's allowed just six hits and one run combined in those games, posting a 0.38 ERA.

BACK AT IT

Tennessee welcomes in-state foe Lipscomb (15-13) to Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Tuesday for a 6:30 p.m. nonconference matchup.

