KNOXVILLE — Tennessee tightened its grip on the No. 1 spot in all the major college baseball polls Monday.
Coming off a Southeastern Conference series sweep at Vanderbilt, the Vols (27-1, 9-0) were atop the D1Baseball.com, Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball and USA Today Coaches rankings for a second straight week.
The Vols have won 19 straight games and lead NCAA Division I in four categories: home runs per game (2.46), slugging percentage (.649), earned run average (1.80) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (5.25). Tennessee is second in scoring (10.4 runs per game) and on-base percentage (.443).
The Vols have hit 69 homers, 79 doubles and 14 triples and the pitching staff has struck out 320 and walked just 61. They haven’t trailed in a game since the first inning of a game against Rhode Island on March 13, a stretch of 116 innings.
SHINING BEAM
Tennessee freshman right-hander Drew Beam was named the Southeastern Conference pitcher and freshman of the week following his dominant win Sunday against Vanderbilt.
Beam threw the first complete-game shutout by a UT pitcher since Garrett Stallings against Mississippi on May 16, 2019.
The Murfreesboro native allowed just two hits, faced one batter over the minimum and did not allow a single Vandy player to advance past first base in the 5-0 victory. Beam retired the last 16 batters he face and didn't issue a walk. He struck out four.
Beam has pitched at least 7 1/3 innings in each of his three SEC starts this season. He's allowed just six hits and one run combined in those games, posting a 0.38 ERA.
BACK AT IT
Tennessee welcomes in-state foe Lipscomb (15-13) to Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Tuesday for a 6:30 p.m. nonconference matchup.