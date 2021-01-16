BLUFF CITY — If Sullivan East was looking for a statement win, it sure got one in Friday's Three Rivers Conference boys basketball clash with Elizabethton.
Dylan Bartley and friends got it done by dominating the fourth quarter en route to a 65-59 victory, leaving the Dyer Dome atop the league standings while sending Elizabethton (11-3, 5-1) home with its first Three Rivers defeat.
East, which got 27 points from the polished Bartley, fought uphill all evening before finally assuming command over the game's final six minutes.
"I thought my guys played unbelievably tough those final few minutes," said first-year East coach Dillon Faver. "We were getting stops and getting rebounds and we had to if we were going to win, because Elizabethton is really tough."
Down 46-40 late in the third quarter, East (13-5, 5-0) started making its move when Bartley opened the final period with a traditional three-point play, before Ethan Bradford got hot and bagged back-to-back 3-point jumpers to give the Patriots a 51-48 advantage with five minutes remaining.
The Cyclones never led again, failing to contain the powerful 6-foot-2, 210-pound Bartley down the stretch while he and East made their free throws.
"Dylan's really good and I'm glad he's on my team," Faver said. "I thought in the second half he was the toughest player on the floor."
Elizabethton coach Lucas Honeycutt tipped his hat.
"Bartley was probably the main kid on the floor tonight and he made plays for them that was the difference," Honeycutt said. "But he had some help from Bradford and his teammates.
"I thought we played our butts off, but it was just one of those games that was going to come down to who would make a couple shots at the right time, and they were able to do so. They played really well."
Bradford finished with 16 points, ripping four 3s despite a slow start.
"He's a tough kid who plays with a chip on his shoulder," Faver said.
Hard-working Braden Standbridge, singled out by Faver for his good defensive work on Elizabethton standout Jake Roberts, and 6-9 Austin Davis were both key players off the bench for Faver, equally dividing 16 points.
Roberts tallied 19 points to pace the Cyclones, but the junior guard did not score over the last 10 minutes of the game.
William Willocks scored 16 points for 'Betsy and Nick Wilson added 14.
LADY PATRIOTS OVERCOME
East fought back from a four-point halftime deficit to remain clean inside the Three Rivers with a 43-34 decision over the visiting Lady Cyclones.
The Patriots (14-3, 4-0) came from behind on the hot hand of Jenna Hare, who netted 14 of her 24 points as East outscored 'Betsy 28-15 after intermission.
Hare made three 3-point jumpers for the evening.
"Defensively we played out of this world," said East coach Allen Aubrey. "Offensively we couldn't get any sort of rhythm. We got quarantined for 10 days (Jan. 2-12) and we've not got our rhythm back, but Elizabethton had a lot to do with that because they played really good defense, especially in the first half.
"But when you play defense like we did in both halves tonight, you give yourself a chance to win. This was a really good victory."
Elizabethton (7-7, 2-2) was led by the 15-point outing of Morgan Headrick and the 11-point effort of Lina Lyon.